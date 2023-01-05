Trinny Woodall models 23 ways to wear a white shirt – from adding jewellery to wearing back-to-front

Trinny Woodall modeled 23 different ways to wear a white shirt on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The What Not To Wear star, 58, was challenged by her team to style the basic item in as many ways as possible.

She captioned the video: “I am officially calling 2023 the year of… The White Shirt.

“When my team challenged me to style this piece in just 23 ways, I had to look back at previous ensembles, resort to understated accessories, and even turn to TikTok for some inspiration…”

Trinny began by instructing her followers to add shoulder pads to the garment for added dramatic effect.

She commented, “It turns it into something more structured.”

She then buttoned up the top button of the shirt for a smarter look, while number three was the classic half pleat.

Trinny tucked half the shirt into her pants and revealed, “It shows the length of the leg.”

Then she went in with a red lipstick to create a classic red lip for a pop of color, saying, “Instant fabulousness.”

Number five was another unusual look where you tuck the shirt collar so it’s hidden.

Next, Trinny took a clip-on earring and turned it into a brooch “for that extra sparkle.”

The next styling was to take a ‘super cool’ necklace and put it under the collar like a ‘little tie’.

The fashion guru then advised her followers: ‘Take your shirt and treat it like a jacket’.

For a more chic look, Trinny revealed that number nine was to wear a cardigan over it.

Number 10 is to wear the garment under a crew-neck, long-sleeved jumper, and Trinny adds, “You can layer it a little bit and gently pull it over it” for look 11.

Next was to take a “that has some merit” scarf and turn it into a tie, with Trinny saying “just adds something.”

The thirteenth look involved turning the shirt into a crop top by tucking it into your bra.

She explained, “You can have a big crop on the sides, or you can have a crop that goes all the way around.”

The diagonal pleat was next, a diagonal cut to the left and then to the right to get a little bit of detail in the front.

Then Trinny said, “Do a little bit of twisting and tucking in, and the button on one side and going through and around the button and going to the buttonhole on the other side.”

She listed number 16 as one of her favorites, saying, “If you have a dress where the color is pretty strong on you and runs out, put a little shirt underneath.”

Adding a long skirt was next, with TRINNY telling viewers to “increase the height of the waistband” for that “slight Edwardianness.”

Number 18 was the most adventurous yet, with Trinny choosing to wear the shirt backwards.

Then the entire front was tucked in, but the entire back of the shirt was left loose to create a gentle curve in the back.

Number 20, Trinny admitted she saw it on TikTok and it involved twisting the entire shirt and buttoning it up in the back and pinning it in the front with a brooch to create “the most incredible curtains.”

The next looks were to pair the white shirt under a jumpsuit, then the shirt under another collarless shirt, with Trinny commenting, “I love this.”

The last look Trinny refused to wear herself explained that she wore shorts that were too short with a longer white shirt to “cover your modesty.”