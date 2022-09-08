Trinny Woodall dazzles in a longline sequinned blazer and jeans as she steps out to a fashion launch

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is known for her fashion expertise.

And Trinny Woodall, 58, shone in a sequined blazer as she stepped outside to attend the launch of the Penelope Chilvers x India Hicks collection at The Surprise in London on Thursday.

She paired the show-stopping number with dark blue jeans and wore a smart white shirt underneath.

Eye-catching: Trinny Woodall, 58, shone in a sequined blazer as she stepped outside to attend the launch of the Penelope Chilvers x India Hicks collection at The Surprise in London on Thursday

Trinny completed her look with a pair of chunky white trainers and styled her hair in tousled waves.

The fashion expert posed for a photo with shoe designer Penelope Chilvers, who opted for a boho-style salmon dress.

Louise Roe, Lady Amelia Windsor and India James were also on hand as they stepped outside to celebrate the collection’s launch.

Stylish: She paired the show-stop number with dark blue jeans and layered a smart white shirt underneath

It comes as Trinny revealed she finds it “disturbing” when people assume her multi-millionaire boyfriend Charles Saatchi is funding her beauty shop Trinny London.

In a candid new interview, the fashion and makeover expert shared how she shed “blood sweat and tears” on her brand during a “tough time in her life.”

She also shared in a separate honest conversation how to sell her house and clothes in order to get the initial investment money to start her now successful business and make her comeback after falling into financial difficulties.

Pals: The fashion expert posed for a photo with shoe designer Penelope Chilvers, who opted for a boho-style salmon dress

Bold: Also in attendance was Louise Roe who wowed in brightly colored trousers and an embroidered shirt

The presenter told The times of her hard work: ‘People still assume Trinny London is funded by my boyfriend. The reality is that I shed blood, sweat and tears over it during a very difficult time in my life.

“It used to upset me. You don’t want anyone to make assumptions that you know are wrong. I fought them very hard. Now I think: that’s your s**t, not mine.’

Trinny and Saatchi – who are worth around £170 million – have been dating since 2013, following the businessman’s divorce from celebrity chef Nigella Lawson.

Trinny launched Trinny London – a beauty and skincare brand in 2017 – but not without problems.

Chic: Lady Amelia Windsor nailed fall chic in hot pink knit sweater and burgundy boots

Radiant: she opted for minimal makeup and wore her blonde locks loose

Relaxed: India Rose James wore an oversized bomber jacket with dark skinny jeans

After she ran into financial trouble following the death of her ex-husband Johnny Elichaoff while trying to start the business, raised £60,000 selling items from her own wardrobe and eventually her own house.

She said The Telegraph: ‘I didn’t earn the money I made. I couldn’t afford to live in the house I lived in, so I rented it out and sold quite a few of my clothes.

‘I then made a small increase, which I used for product development. After that, I sold some more clothes and then I sold my house because I couldn’t pay the mortgage.

‘It took balls, it was very scary. But I knew I had no alternative. Nobody becomes a great entrepreneur from a comfortable place.’