Trinny Woodall admits she’s had a ‘very long, draining and emotional week’ in a candid post

Trinny Woodall shared a pretty candid post on Instagram on Friday, revealing she’s had a “very long, exhausting and emotional week.”

The fashion expert and beauty entrepreneur made the admission prior to doing an at-home workout that would help her feel “stretched, pulled apart and cardiod (sic).”

Trinny shared a video of her workout with fans and chatted away, writing in her caption that she’s been “exhausted” lately.

“It has been a very long, exhausting emotional week. I feel exhausted, full of cold, but also in a place to make changes that give me focus,” she explained.

‘How did your week go? What do you think that worries you?’

Beneath her post, Trinny received some encouragement and support from fans, with one writing, “You work SO hard Trinny. And then there’s the life you’ll have to deal with. It is much.’

They added: ‘Please take care of yourself. Put yourself first for a few minutes a day if you need to. You are great.’

Trinny said she did a mix of Pilates and cardio before her workout to help her feel better.

“CARDIOLATES and it’s kind of magnificent because you’re going to feel stretched, pulled apart and cardiod (making up words, left, right and center here),” she said.

In the video, she trained and flashed her toned figure in a bright pink crop top and high-waisted leggings.

Last month, Trinny looked amazing in tight gym clothes as she hit her armpits with bamboo sticks during a martial arts class with a hunky trainer.

In her caption, she wrote, “I have the biggest treat for you. If you feel tired and sluggish with no energy, this will change your day.

Aaron is back home!!! @qigongwitharron – if you have never tried Chi gong Yoo Ah as a treat as it will give you incredible energy and make you feel calm at the same time.

‘I have never come across a practice that does these two things so brilliantly and I have never come across such a good teacher as Arron and such a joy to watch.

“@hayoufit – If you want Arron to come back, leave comments below.”

Trinny recently filed blockbuster accounts for her beauty brand Trinny London, with sales rising to over £50 million.

Unlike Victoria Beckham and Stella McCartney, who have both filed reports of losses in recent weeks, the former TV presenter’s six-year-old company appears to be in thriving health.

According to documents filed with Companies House, the cosmetics company generated sales of £27.3 million in the UK, £6.3 million in Europe and £16.9 million in the rest of the world.

But despite the enviable news, only £45,520 in net profit is posted for the financial year as the company records ‘administrative costs’ of £30m.

That means the company owes just £810,000 in tax for the year to March 2022.

The company was founded in 2017 by Trinny with an investment of £7 million: part of her wealthy friend Charles Saatchi, a wealthy art collector, plus £60,000 she raised herself by selling her old clothes.