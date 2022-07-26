Trilobites’ growth may have resembled that of modern marine crustaceans

A Triarthrus eatoni trilobite, order Ptychopariida, family Olenidae, 11 mm long, found in the Frankfort Shale, New York, USA, from the Upper Ordovician. Credit: Dwarf Couple / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 3.0



Trilobites, extinct marine arthropods that roamed the oceans from about 520 million years ago until they became extinct at the end of the Permian 250 million years ago, may have grown in a similar way, reaching an age similar to that of extant crustaceans, a new study has found.

In an article published in the magazine paleobiologyresearchers from the University of British Columbia and Uppsala University show that the Ordovician trilobite Triarthrus eatoni, about 450 million years ago, reached a length of just over 4 cm in about 10 years, with a growth curve very similar to that of small, slow-growing crustaceans.

“T. eatoni lived in low-oxygen environments and, like existing crustaceans exposed to hypoxic conditions, showed low growth rates compared to growth under more oxygen-rich conditions,” said Daniel Pauly, principal investigator of UBC’s Sea Around Us initiative and lead author of the study. “Oxygen-poor environments make it more difficult for water-breathers to grow, adding to the difficulty breathing through gills, which, as 2D surfaces, cannot keep up with the growth of their 3D bodies. So under hypoxic conditions, they can have to stay small if they want to maintain the rest of their bodily functions.”

In the case of trilobites, their exopods — external branches on the upper part of their limbs — functioned as gills. Thus, these ancient animals had similar growth restrictions to their modern counterparts.

To arrive at these conclusions, Pauly and his Uppsala University colleague, paleontologist James Holmes, resorted to the analysis of length-frequency data, a method developed within fisheries science and marine biology for studying the growth of fish and invertebrates that lack the physical markings that indicate their age.

The information to conduct their analysis was obtained from a previous publication containing information on the length-frequency distribution of 295 exceptionally preserved trilobite fossils collected at ‘Beecher’s Trilobite Bed’ in New York State.

After estimating the parameters of a growth model widely used in fisheries science, the von Bertalanffy growth function, the researchers compared their results with published data on the growth of existing crustaceans. They found that their estimated growth parameters for Triarthrus eatoni were well within the range of recent slow-growing crustaceans.

“These findings provide the first reasonable estimates of absolute growth in early animals using methods known to accurately characterize growth in similar living species,” Holmes said. “They show us that nearly half a billion years ago, the growth of marine arthropods such as trilobites was comparable to modern examples such as crustaceans living in today’s oceans.”

Daniel Pauly et al, Reassessment of growth and mortality estimates for the Ordovician trilobite Triarthrus eatoni, paleobiology (2022). Daniel Pauly et al, Reassessment of growth and mortality estimates for the Ordovician trilobite Triarthrus eatoni,(2022). DOI: 10.117/pab.2022.22

