Tricky multiple choice quiz tests your general knowledge

A tricky online quiz puts the general knowledge of the web to the test – but do you think you have what it takes to complete it? Shared on the American trivia website Playbuzz by Michael Rogers, the multiple choice challenge asks 14 questions – ranging from culture and geography to history. Many have struggled to get a perfect score, despite the creator claiming it’s a “super easy” quiz. So, how much can you answer correctly without cheating? Scroll on for the answers.

QUESTION 1: Which Shakespeare play portrays Ophelia?

ANSWER: HAMLET. Ophelia is Hamlet’s love interest in Shakespeare’s tragic comedy.

QUESTION 2: Name the smallest tree species in the world.

ANSWER: BONSAI. These small Japanese trees are grown and cultivated in such a way that the small tree mimics the shape of a normal-sized tree.

QUESTION 3: What is the largest island in the world?

ANSWER: GREENLAND. Greenland, located between the Arctic and the Atlantic Ocean, measures 836,330 square miles.

QUESTION 4: ‘Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!’ is a line from a speech by the American president…

ANSWER: RONALD REAGAN. President Reagan famously delivered the strong sentiment and speech in West Berlin on June 12, 1987 in hopes that the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, would tear down the Berlin Wall that encircled West and West Berlin. East Berlin divorced.

QUESTION 5: What is the highest voice part?

ANSWER: SOPRANO. The soprano’s vocal range is the highest of all voice types.

QUESTION 6: Name the country where Parmesan cheese comes from.

ANSWER: ITALY. Parmesan cheese, also known as parmigiano-reggiano in Italian, is a hard cheese made from cow’s milk.

QUESTION 7: Name the capital of Ecuador.

ANSWER: QUITO. The capital of Ecuador, also known as San Francisco de Quito, is also the second highest official capital in the world at an elevation of 9,350 feet above sea level.

QUESTION 8: Which of the following countries does NOT have a Mediterranean coastline?

ANSWER: POLAND. Poland is bordered by the Baltic Sea, not the Mediterranean. It is also bordered by Germany, Lithuania, the Russian Kaliningrad Oblast, Belarus, Ukraine, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.

QUESTION 9: The Suez Canal is in…?

ANSWER: EGYPT. The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea through the Suez Isthmus.

QUESTION 10: The Russian revolutionary who founded the Communist Party was…

ANSWER: LENIN. Under the leadership of Vladimir Lenin (he was head of government of Soviet Russia from 1917 to 1924 and of the Soviet Union from 1922 to 1924), Russia and the Soviet Union became a communist one-party state.

QUESTION 11: What is the origin of the word ‘tea’?

ANSWER: CHINA. Tea drinking (and the word tea) originated in ancient China and has been an integral part of Chinese culture and history ever since.

QUESTION 12: What is the smallest continent?

ANSWER: AUSTRALI. Of the seven continents in the world, Australia is the smallest by land mass. In fact, it measures only one-fifth the size of Asia.

QUESTION 13: What ‘was the gift of the Nile’. (Herodotus)

ANSWER: EGYPT. According to the Greek historian Herodotus, Egypt owed its existence to the Nile River, which annually overflowed and deposited fertile silt on the land.

QUESTION 14: Name the hardest rock.