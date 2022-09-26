Tricky English quiz with 20 questions puts your knowledge to the test
Tricky 20 question English quiz will put your knowledge to the test – so, do YOU have what it takes to score full marks?
- Tricky English quiz with 20 questions shared online test your language skills
- Topics covered include spelling, idioms and definitions of unusual words
- The creators claim it’s so hard you’ll struggle to score more than 75%
This tricky 20 question English quiz will put your knowledge to the test.
The challenge, shared on the US-based trivia website Quizly, will test you on topics like spelling and understanding of idioms.
The makers claim it’s so hard that players will struggle to score more than 75 percent.
Do you think you have what it takes? Scroll down to take the quiz – then check your answers at the bottom of the article.
1.
- Comfortable
- fidgety
- left over
2.
- Excite
- excited
- excite
- Exciting
3.
4.
- Inane
- Exceptional
- Rapid
- non judgmental
5.
- Chinese store
- Madrid
- ceramic shop
- Bakery
6.
- on the stump
- In the same boat
- Desperate
- Back to the wall
7.
- make it necessary
- Necessary:
- necessary
- required
8.
- To recommend their services
- To imitate them
- To light them up
- To compliment their looks
9.
10.
11.
- idiotcracy
- quirk
- idiocy
- whimsy
12.
- Putting the pedal on the metal
- Asleep at the wheel
- The jury is not there yet
- Looking for number one
13.
- The cat meowed
- Shine as bright as a diamond
- I feel blue
- I waited a million hours for you to arrive
14.
- homonyms
- Hoponoids
- homophones
- Holograms
15.
- gossip
- To rain
- A traffic jam
- Small details
16.
- Proof of residency or status
- last
- Unique entity
17.
- Octopus and tentacle
- Elephant and trainer
- Oxen and yoke
- arm and leg
18.
- contemplative
- depressed
- Bored
- Introspective
19.
Consumer
Known
Concionce
Known
20.
Required
Necessary
Necessary
…Check your answers now!
- fidgety
- excited
- worms
- Inane
- Chinese store
- Desperate
- required
- To light them up
- 9
- To talk
- quirk
- The jury is not there yet
- I waited a million hours for you to arrive
- homonyms
- Small details
- last
- arm and leg
- Bored
- Known
- Required