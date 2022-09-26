WhatsNew2Day
Tricky English quiz with 20 questions puts your knowledge to the test

Tricky 20 question English quiz will put your knowledge to the test – so, do YOU ​​have what it takes to score full marks?

  • Tricky English quiz with 20 questions shared online test your language skills
  • Topics covered include spelling, idioms and definitions of unusual words
  • The creators claim it’s so hard you’ll struggle to score more than 75%

By Femail Reporter for Mailonline

Published: 10:10, 26 Sep 2022 | Updated: 10:10, 26 Sep 2022

This tricky 20 question English quiz will put your knowledge to the test.

The challenge, shared on the US-based trivia website Quizly, will test you on topics like spelling and understanding of idioms.

The makers claim it’s so hard that players will struggle to score more than 75 percent.

Do you think you have what it takes? Scroll down to take the quiz – then check your answers at the bottom of the article.

The challenge, shared on the US-based trivia website Quizly, will test you on topics like spelling and understanding of idioms. stock image

The challenge, shared on the US-based trivia website Quizly, will test you on topics like spelling and understanding of idioms. stock image

1.

  • Comfortable
  • fidgety
  • left over

2.

  • Excite
  • excited
  • excite
  • Exciting

3.

4.

  • Inane
  • Exceptional
  • Rapid
  • non judgmental

5.

  • Chinese store
  • Madrid
  • ceramic shop
  • Bakery

6.

  • on the stump
  • In the same boat
  • Desperate
  • Back to the wall

7.

  • make it necessary
  • Necessary:
  • necessary
  • required

8.

  • To recommend their services
  • To imitate them
  • To light them up
  • To compliment their looks

9.

10.

11.

  • idiotcracy
  • quirk
  • idiocy
  • whimsy

12.

  • Putting the pedal on the metal
  • Asleep at the wheel
  • The jury is not there yet
  • Looking for number one

13.

  • The cat meowed
  • Shine as bright as a diamond
  • I feel blue
  • I waited a million hours for you to arrive

14.

  • homonyms
  • Hoponoids
  • homophones
  • Holograms

15.

  • gossip
  • To rain
  • A traffic jam
  • Small details

16.

  • Proof of residency or status
  • last
  • Unique entity

17.

  • Octopus and tentacle
  • Elephant and trainer
  • Oxen and yoke
  • arm and leg

18.

  • contemplative
  • depressed
  • Bored
  • Introspective

19.

Consumer

Known

Concionce

Known

20.

Required

Necessary

Necessary

…Check your answers now!

  1. fidgety
  2. excited
  3. worms
  4. Inane
  5. Chinese store
  6. Desperate
  7. required
  8. To light them up
  9. 9
  10. To talk
  11. quirk
  12. The jury is not there yet
  13. I waited a million hours for you to arrive
  14. homonyms
  15. Small details
  16. last
  17. arm and leg
  18. Bored
  19. Known
  20. Required
