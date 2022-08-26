Tricky 25-question quiz will put your English skills to the test
Tricky 25 question English quiz will put your knowledge to the test – so, do YOU have what it takes to score full marks?
- A 25 question English quiz tests you on a range of language skills
- Shared on the American trivia platform Quizly, it covers everything from spelling to idiom
- The creator says players struggled to get a full score, but can you?
A mind-boggling new 25-question quiz is designed to test players’ English knowledge.
The challenge was shared on the US-based trivia platform Quizlywith topics ranging from spelling to idioms.
Creators claim that most people only get 19 out of 25 on the tough quiz due to the number of tough questions.
So, how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers below.
A tricky new 24-question quiz designed to test players’ English knowledge (stock image)
1.
- fidgety
- Comfortable
- left over
2.
- Exciting
- excited
- excited
- Exciting
3.
4.
- Rapid
- Exceptional
- Inane
- non judgmental
5.
- Chinese store
- ceramic shop
- Bakery
- Madrid
6.
- Back to the wall
- Desperate
- On the same boat
- on the stump
7.
- required
- make it necessary
- make it necessary
- Required
8.
- Gavin used a surreptitious excuse to retire early because he had a job interview
- Marvin’s secretive nature made him many friends
- Tom secretly threw a party for his wife
- Jerry’s covert efforts have earned him a lot of credit
9.
- To light them up
- To imitate them
- To compliment their looks
- To recommend their services
10.
11.
12.
- idioscracy
- idiocy
- idiocracy
- idiocracy
13.
- Putting the pedal on the metal
- The jury is not there yet
- Asleep at the wheel
- Looking for number one
14.
- Shine as bright as a diamond
- The cat meowed
- I waited a million hours for you to arrive
- I feel blue
15.
- homonyms
- Holograms
- Hoponoids
- homophones
16.
- To rain
- Small details
- gossip
- A traffic jam
17.
- Unique entity
- Proof of residence
- last
18.
- Arm and a leg
- Octopus and a tentacle
- Elephant and trainer
- Oxen and yoke
19.
- ‘Mary’s clothes are very expensive. She must be very snobbish.’
- “I know people say, ‘It takes two to tango,’ but I swear to you, the fight was all Tammy’s fault!”
- “Jane was really mean to me the other day.”
- “Her nickname may be ‘nutmeg,’ but Susan hates the taste of the spice.”
20.
- Bored
- contemplative
- depressed
- Introspective
21.
- Whose cell phone is here on the table?
- Please fill the cats food bowl – Tiger and Fluffy won’t stop meowing at me!
- Get some bananas at the grocery store.
22.
- Known
- conshience
- Known
- co-science
23.
- Necessary
- Necessary
- Required
24.
- A dark horse
- Pins and needles
- Butterflies in your stomach
- All these
24.
- A) Someone who tries to make rain fall, through rituals or scientific techniques
- B) Someone who plays drums in a band
- C) A person who generates income for a company or organization
- Both A and C
Check your answers now…
1. fidgety
2. excited
3. worms
4. Inane
5. Chinese store
6. Desperate
7. required
8. Gavin used a surreptitious excuse to retire early because he had a job interview
9. To light them up
10. Nine
11. To talk
12. idiocracy
13. The jury is not there yet
14. I waited a million hours for you to arrive
15. homonyms
16. Small details
17. last
18. Arm and a leg
19. ‘Mary’s clothes are very expensive. She must be very snobbish.’
20. Bored
21. Please fill the cats food bowl – Tiger and Fluffy won’t stop meowing at me!
22. Known
23. Required
24. Butterflies in your stomach
25. Both A and C