Tricky 25-question quiz will put your English skills to the test

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mind-boggling new 25-question quiz is designed to test players’ English knowledge.

The challenge was shared on the US-based trivia platform Quizlywith topics ranging from spelling to idioms.

Creators claim that most people only get 19 out of 25 on the tough quiz due to the number of tough questions.

So, how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers below.

A tricky new 24-question quiz designed to test players’ English knowledge (stock image)

1.

fidgety

Comfortable

left over

2.

Exciting

excited

excited

Exciting

3.

4.

Rapid

Exceptional

Inane

non judgmental

5.

Chinese store

ceramic shop

Bakery

Madrid

6.

Back to the wall

Desperate

On the same boat

on the stump

7.

required

make it necessary

make it necessary

Required

8.

Gavin used a surreptitious excuse to retire early because he had a job interview

Marvin’s secretive nature made him many friends

Tom secretly threw a party for his wife

Jerry’s covert efforts have earned him a lot of credit

9.

To light them up

To imitate them

To compliment their looks

To recommend their services

10.

11.

12.

idioscracy

idiocy

idiocracy

idiocracy

13.

Putting the pedal on the metal

The jury is not there yet

Asleep at the wheel

Looking for number one

14.

Shine as bright as a diamond

The cat meowed

I waited a million hours for you to arrive

I feel blue

15.

homonyms

Holograms

Hoponoids

homophones

16.

To rain

Small details

gossip

A traffic jam

17.

Unique entity

Proof of residence

last

18.

Arm and a leg

Octopus and a tentacle

Elephant and trainer

Oxen and yoke

19.

‘Mary’s clothes are very expensive. She must be very snobbish.’

“I know people say, ‘It takes two to tango,’ but I swear to you, the fight was all Tammy’s fault!”

“Jane was really mean to me the other day.”

“Her nickname may be ‘nutmeg,’ but Susan hates the taste of the spice.”

20.

Bored

contemplative

depressed

Introspective

21.

Whose cell phone is here on the table?

Please fill the cats food bowl – Tiger and Fluffy won’t stop meowing at me!

Get some bananas at the grocery store.

22.

Known

conshience

Known

co-science

23.

Necessary

Necessary

Required

24.

A dark horse

Pins and needles

Butterflies in your stomach

All these

24.

A) Someone who tries to make rain fall, through rituals or scientific techniques

B) Someone who plays drums in a band

C) A person who generates income for a company or organization

Both A and C

Check your answers now…