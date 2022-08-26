WhatsNew2Day
Tricky 25-question quiz will put your English skills to the test

Australia
Tricky 25 question English quiz will put your knowledge to the test – so, do YOU ​​have what it takes to score full marks?

  • A 25 question English quiz tests you on a range of language skills
  • Shared on the American trivia platform Quizly, it covers everything from spelling to idiom
  • The creator says players struggled to get a full score, but can you?

Published: 08:06, 26 August 2022 | Updated: 08:46, 26 August 2022

A mind-boggling new 25-question quiz is designed to test players’ English knowledge.

The challenge was shared on the US-based trivia platform Quizlywith topics ranging from spelling to idioms.

Creators claim that most people only get 19 out of 25 on the tough quiz due to the number of tough questions.

So, how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers below.

A tricky new 24-question quiz designed to test players' English knowledge (stock image)

1.

1661500350 334 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500350 334 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • fidgety
  • Comfortable
  • left over

2.

1661500350 863 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500350 863 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • Exciting
  • excited
  • excited
  • Exciting

3.

1661500351 674 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500351 674 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

4.

1661500352 666 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500352 666 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • Rapid
  • Exceptional
  • Inane
  • non judgmental

5.

1661500353 975 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500353 975 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • Chinese store
  • ceramic shop
  • Bakery
  • Madrid

6.

1661500354 458 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500354 458 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • Back to the wall
  • Desperate
  • On the same boat
  • on the stump

7.

1661500355 495 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500355 495 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the
  • required
  • make it necessary
  • make it necessary
  • Required

8.

1661500356 591 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500356 591 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • Gavin used a surreptitious excuse to retire early because he had a job interview
  • Marvin’s secretive nature made him many friends
  • Tom secretly threw a party for his wife
  • Jerry’s covert efforts have earned him a lot of credit

9.

1661500357 473 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500357 473 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • To light them up
  • To imitate them
  • To compliment their looks
  • To recommend their services

10.

1661500358 554 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500358 554 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

11.

1661500359 609 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500359 609 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

12.

1661500360 338 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500360 338 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • idioscracy
  • idiocy
  • idiocracy
  • idiocracy

13.

1661500361 422 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500361 422 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • Putting the pedal on the metal
  • The jury is not there yet
  • Asleep at the wheel
  • Looking for number one

14.

1661500361 485 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500361 485 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • Shine as bright as a diamond
  • The cat meowed
  • I waited a million hours for you to arrive
  • I feel blue

15.

1661500362 159 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500362 159 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • homonyms
  • Holograms
  • Hoponoids
  • homophones

16.

1661500363 32 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500363 32 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • To rain
  • Small details
  • gossip
  • A traffic jam

17.

1661500364 681 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500364 681 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • Unique entity
  • Proof of residence
  • last

18.

1661500365 336 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500365 336 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • Arm and a leg
  • Octopus and a tentacle
  • Elephant and trainer
  • Oxen and yoke

19.

1661500366 104 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500366 104 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • ‘Mary’s clothes are very expensive. She must be very snobbish.’
  • “I know people say, ‘It takes two to tango,’ but I swear to you, the fight was all Tammy’s fault!”
  • “Jane was really mean to me the other day.”
  • “Her nickname may be ‘nutmeg,’ but Susan hates the taste of the spice.”

20.

1661500367 901 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500367 901 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • Bored
  • contemplative
  • depressed
  • Introspective

21.

1661500368 663 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500368 663 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • Whose cell phone is here on the table?
  • Please fill the cats food bowl – Tiger and Fluffy won’t stop meowing at me!
  • Get some bananas at the grocery store.

22.

1661500368 699 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500368 699 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • Known
  • conshience
  • Known
  • co-science

23.

1661500369 129 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500369 129 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • Necessary
  • Necessary
  • Required

24.

1661500370 935 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500370 935 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • A dark horse
  • Pins and needles
  • Butterflies in your stomach
  • All these

24.

1661500371 473 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

1661500371 473 Tricky 25 question quiz will put your English skills to the

  • A) Someone who tries to make rain fall, through rituals or scientific techniques
  • B) Someone who plays drums in a band
  • C) A person who generates income for a company or organization
  • Both A and C

Check your answers now…

1. fidgety

2. excited

3. worms

4. Inane

5. Chinese store

6. Desperate

7. required

8. Gavin used a surreptitious excuse to retire early because he had a job interview

9. To light them up

10. Nine

11. To talk

12. idiocracy

13. The jury is not there yet

14. I waited a million hours for you to arrive

15. homonyms

16. Small details

17. last

18. Arm and a leg

19. ‘Mary’s clothes are very expensive. She must be very snobbish.’

20. Bored

21. Please fill the cats food bowl – Tiger and Fluffy won’t stop meowing at me!

22. Known

23. Required

24. Butterflies in your stomach

25. Both A and C

