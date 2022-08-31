WhatsNew2Day
Tricky 25-question mixed-knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the test

A tricky 25 question quiz will test your general knowledge – so, can YOU get a perfect score?

  • A tricky 25 question general knowledge quiz will test your trivia chops
  • Shared on the American trivia platform Quizly, it covers a range of different topics
  • So, how many questions can you answer? Scroll down to take the test

Published: 07:44, 31 August 2022 | Updated: 09:55, 31 August 2022

Being good at trivia is a valuable skill to have, but this 25 question quiz will put your general knowledge to the test.

The challenge was shared on the US-based trivia platform Quizlywith topics ranging from food, to movies, to geography.

This quiz might have you scratching your head, but you’ll probably learn some new fun facts along the way.

So, how many questions can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers below.

The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizly, with topics ranging from food to movies to geography. Stock photo used

1.

1661938865 207 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938865 207 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

2.

1661938866 953 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938866 953 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

  • Petit Four
  • Lamington
  • coconutmacaroons

3.

1661938867 168 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938867 168 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

  • Swimming, cycling, rifle shooting and running
  • Swimming, cycling, kayaking and skiing
  • Swimming, cycling, kayaking and running
  • Skiing, cycling, kayaking and running

4.

1661938868 335 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938868 335 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

  • Coconut
  • Papaya
  • Watermelon
  • Pineapple

5.

1661938869 579 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938869 579 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

  • Alice Cooper
  • David Lee Roth
  • Axl Rose
  • Gene Simmons

6.

1661938870 77 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938870 77 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

7.

1661938871 560 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938871 560 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the
  • Karakoram
  • Southern Alps
  • Andes
  • Ural Mountains

8.

1661938872 507 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938872 507 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

9.

1661938873 756 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938873 756 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

  • The letter a
  • the letter i
  • The letters

10.

1661938874 143 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938874 143 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

11.

1661938875 317 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938875 317 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

12.

1661938876 338 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938876 338 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

  • Mona Chanel
  • Gianni Chanel
  • Coco Chanel
  • Nina Chanel

13.

1661938877 894 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938877 894 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

14.

1661938878 463 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938878 463 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

  • Dwight D. Eisenhower
  • Barack Obama
  • Grover Cleveland
  • Thomas Jefferson

15.

1661938879 93 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938879 93 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

  • Auckland
  • Christchurch
  • Hamilton
  • Wellington

16.

1661938881 846 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938881 846 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

  • 5 million km
  • 12 million km
  • 967 million km
  • 225 million km

17.

1661938882 366 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938882 366 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

  • Chocolate bar
  • donut
  • hot dog
  • Cake

18.

1661938883 680 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938883 680 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

19.

1661938884 613 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938884 613 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

20.

1661938885 948 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938885 948 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

21.

1661938886 657 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938886 657 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

  • elephant fly
  • griffin fly
  • chimera fly
  • scorpion fly

22.

1661938887 454 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938887 454 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

  • michael faraday
  • Archimedes
  • Ernest Rutherford
  • Nicolaus Copernicus

23.

1661938888 443 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938888 443 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

  • Home alone
  • Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
  • Home Sweet Home Alone
  • Home alone 3

24.

1661938889 822 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938889 822 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

25.

1661938890 120 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

1661938890 120 Tricky 25 question mixed knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the

  • Thomas
  • Jordan
  • Wilfred
  • Wilson

Check your answers now…

1. Tea

2. Lamington

3. Swimming, cycling, kayaking and running

4. Pineapple

5. Gene Simmons

6. Stacks

7. Andes

8. WHERE

9. The letter a

10. Incorrect

11. Zebra

12. Coco Chanel

13. WHERE

14. Dwight D. Eisenhower

15. Wellington

16. 225 million km

17. donut

18. WHERE

19. not true

20. Peach

21. scorpion fly

22. Ernest Rutherford

23. Home alone 2

24. not true

25. Wilson

