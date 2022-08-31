Tricky 25-question mixed-knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the test
A tricky 25 question quiz will test your general knowledge – so, can YOU get a perfect score?
- A tricky 25 question general knowledge quiz will test your trivia chops
- Shared on the American trivia platform Quizly, it covers a range of different topics
- So, how many questions can you answer? Scroll down to take the test
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Being good at trivia is a valuable skill to have, but this 25 question quiz will put your general knowledge to the test.
The challenge was shared on the US-based trivia platform Quizlywith topics ranging from food, to movies, to geography.
This quiz might have you scratching your head, but you’ll probably learn some new fun facts along the way.
So, how many questions can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers below.
The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizly, with topics ranging from food to movies to geography. Stock photo used
1.
2.
- Petit Four
- Lamington
- coconutmacaroons
3.
- Swimming, cycling, rifle shooting and running
- Swimming, cycling, kayaking and skiing
- Swimming, cycling, kayaking and running
- Skiing, cycling, kayaking and running
4.
- Coconut
- Papaya
- Watermelon
- Pineapple
5.
- Alice Cooper
- David Lee Roth
- Axl Rose
- Gene Simmons
6.
7.
- Karakoram
- Southern Alps
- Andes
- Ural Mountains
8.
9.
- The letter a
- the letter i
- The letters
10.
11.
12.
- Mona Chanel
- Gianni Chanel
- Coco Chanel
- Nina Chanel
13.
14.
- Dwight D. Eisenhower
- Barack Obama
- Grover Cleveland
- Thomas Jefferson
15.
- Auckland
- Christchurch
- Hamilton
- Wellington
16.
- 5 million km
- 12 million km
- 967 million km
- 225 million km
17.
- Chocolate bar
- donut
- hot dog
- Cake
18.
19.
20.
21.
- elephant fly
- griffin fly
- chimera fly
- scorpion fly
22.
- michael faraday
- Archimedes
- Ernest Rutherford
- Nicolaus Copernicus
23.
- Home alone
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Home alone 3
24.
25.
- Thomas
- Jordan
- Wilfred
- Wilson
Check your answers now…
1. Tea
2. Lamington
3. Swimming, cycling, kayaking and running
4. Pineapple
5. Gene Simmons
6. Stacks
7. Andes
8. WHERE
9. The letter a
10. Incorrect
11. Zebra
12. Coco Chanel
13. WHERE
14. Dwight D. Eisenhower
15. Wellington
16. 225 million km
17. donut
18. WHERE
19. not true
20. Peach
21. scorpion fly
22. Ernest Rutherford
23. Home alone 2
24. not true
25. Wilson