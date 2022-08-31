Tricky 25-question mixed-knowledge quiz will put your knowledge to the test

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Being good at trivia is a valuable skill to have, but this 25 question quiz will put your general knowledge to the test.

The challenge was shared on the US-based trivia platform Quizlywith topics ranging from food, to movies, to geography.

This quiz might have you scratching your head, but you’ll probably learn some new fun facts along the way.

So, how many questions can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers below.

The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizly, with topics ranging from food to movies to geography. Stock photo used

1.

2.

Petit Four

Lamington

coconutmacaroons

3.

Swimming, cycling, rifle shooting and running

Swimming, cycling, kayaking and skiing

Swimming, cycling, kayaking and running

Skiing, cycling, kayaking and running

4.

Coconut

Papaya

Watermelon

Pineapple

5.

Alice Cooper

David Lee Roth

Axl Rose

Gene Simmons

6.

7.

Karakoram

Southern Alps

Andes

Ural Mountains

8.

9.

The letter a

the letter i

The letters

10.

11.

12.

Mona Chanel

Gianni Chanel

Coco Chanel

Nina Chanel

13.

14.

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Barack Obama

Grover Cleveland

Thomas Jefferson

15.

Auckland

Christchurch

Hamilton

Wellington

16.

5 million km

12 million km

967 million km

225 million km

17.

Chocolate bar

donut

hot dog

Cake

18.

19.

20.

21.

elephant fly

griffin fly

chimera fly

scorpion fly

22.

michael faraday

Archimedes

Ernest Rutherford

Nicolaus Copernicus

23.

Home alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Sweet Home Alone

Home alone 3

24.

25.

Thomas

Jordan

Wilfred

Wilson

Check your answers now…