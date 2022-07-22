Tributes pour in for ex-Belfast rally driver Paddy Hopkirk who dies peacefully aged 89

Motorsport icon Paddy Hopkirk, who won the famous 1964 Monte Carlo rally, has died aged 89.

His victory 58 years ago in the classic red Mini Cooper S with partner Henry Liddon has not been repeated by any British driver in the event since.

Mini Sport confirmed Hopkirk’s passing on Thursday evening and since then, tributes have poured in to honor the ex-Belfast rally driver.

In a written statement, the motorsport team said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that our dear friend Paddy Hopkirk MBE passed away on Thursday evening.

“Paddy was a wonderful friend to all of us here at Mini Sport, but so much more than that, he was part of our Mini family.

“We would like to say a special thank you to Paddy for all he has done during his illustrious career, both for Mini Sport and the Mini itself… Paddy achieved the impossible, he cemented the Mini in history and will be known forever.” as one of the greatest motorsport heroes of all time.

He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Hopkirk leaves behind his wife Jenny, his three children Katie, Patrick and William and his six grandchildren.

The family released a statement Friday saying, “First and foremost, Paddy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His passing will leave a huge hole in the lives of those closest to him.

Hopkirk drives his Mini Cooper around the Tabac corner at the Monte Carlo circuit in 1964

“But Paddy also leaves behind an incredible legacy of motorsport and business success. His hard work in support of British motorsport and the wider motor industry continued until his last days.

His family, friends and fans will never forget his sharp wit and angry smile. He brought joy and joy to everyone in his company and inspired many.’

Hopkirk was president of the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC) for two years, was inducted into the Rally Hall of Fame in 2010 and was awarded an MBE six years later.

Hopkirk’s family said they will never forget his ‘sharp wit’ and ‘wicked smile’ in their statement

The BRDC, which owns Silverstone – home of the British Grand Prix – tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of BRDC Vice President and former President (2017-19) Paddy Hopkirk MBE.

“We thank Paddy for his dedication and love for the Club.

“On behalf of the Club, we send our love and thoughts to his family at this difficult time.”

He died at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire, leaving behind an iconic legacy in motorsport.