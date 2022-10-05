Tributes paid to ‘loving family man’, 52, stabbed to death during brawl outside a Coventry mosque

Tributes have been paid to a ‘humble loving family man’ who was viciously stabbed to death during a knife fight outside a mosque.

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, who was described as a ‘reliably shining light of good’, was stabbed when the violence broke out in Coventry at 9pm on Sunday.

Emergency services rushed to the Jamiah Masjid & Institute for reports of a mass brawl involving a large group of men, some armed with knives, following a funeral prayer held at the mosque.

Unfortunately Nawaz could not be saved despite the ‘tireless’ efforts of doctors.

West Midlands Police initially arrested two men, aged 27 and 56, on suspicion of murder and they remain in custody.

A further three men – aged 20, 23 and 29 – have since been detained on suspicion of murder, while a 54-year-old man was arrested for assisting offenders.

Police stressed they believe the tragic incident was an ‘isolated dispute’ and not related to any incidents from across the West Midlands.

A witness said many of those involved in the fatal brawl ‘had knives and machetes’

In a statement today, Mr Nawaz’s family said: ‘We thank the emergency services for their tireless efforts to try to save our father.

‘We are hopeful in the police investigation and we, the family, want all those responsible to be brought to justice.

‘They have extinguished a reliably shining light of good, an innocent humble loving family man, our father, our brother, our friend, Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz.’

Local residents said the fatal mass brawl broke out in the street after a funeral at the mosque.

One woman, who did not want to be named, said: ‘It was chaos, there must have been more than a dozen of them scrapping.

‘Many of them had knives and machetes, and then there were police and ambulances everywhere.

‘It was something to do with a family dispute over a funeral that had taken place at the mosque.

‘To hear that someone has been murdered over it is just so shocking – it’s even more senseless bloodshed on our streets.’

Mohammed Nabeel Afzal Qadri, head imam at the mosque, wrote on Facebook and he said: ‘I speak on behalf of the mosque and the local community, which severely condemns this disgusting, despicable and heavy-handed act.

‘The life of any individual is precious and sacred, for to be lost in an instant in such a savage and brutal manner is devastating.’

Police say they are still keen to hear from anyone with information and are urging people to get in touch online or by calling 101.

Detective Constable Shaun Edwards, of West Midlands Police, said earlier: ‘We are supporting the family of the man who has died at a truly terrible time for them and our thoughts go out to them.

“We do not believe this is linked to any other incidents or disputes either in Coventry or the wider West Midlands and it appears to have been an isolated dispute which has ended in tragedy.

‘We will continue to work hard to bring everyone involved to justice.’

Officers are keen for anyone who may have seen or recorded what happened on a mobile phone or dashcam to contact us as soon as possible.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman added: ‘We were called to reports of a stabbing on Durbur Avenue at 9.07pm.

‘Three ambulances, three paramedics and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

‘On arrival we discovered two male patients. One was treated for very serious injuries and the other for potentially serious injuries before both were taken to hospital.’