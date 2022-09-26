Tribute to Hoxton Park HS student Zakariya Rahim after a friend’s Toyota Camry slammed into a pole

A teenage passenger tragically died after his best buddy lost control of his car and crashed into a telegraph pole while he was about to sit on his HSC and was four days away from celebrating his 18th birthday, it revealed his grieving mother.

Zakariya Rahim (17) spent Saturday night posing for photos with his mother and siblings at a family wedding, unaware that these were the last moments they would spend time together.

A few hours later, the 12th-year student was killed after his friend strayed from the main road in Hoxton Park in Sydney’s southwest early Sunday morning.

The latest tragedy comes just three weeks after five teenagers were killed in a horror crash in Buxton, southwest of Sydney.

Last Wednesday, his mother Sofina Khan proudly shared photos of her radiant son Zak in his graduation gown and cap during a ceremony at Hoxton Park High School.

This is one of the last photos of Zakariya Rahim (left), taken with his sister and brother at a family wedding on Saturday

‘I can’t believe you grew up like this to be this very handsome, caring and strong soldier. I wish you a bright future, inshallah. I love you so much and you always feel like a proud mother,” Ms Khan wrote on Facebook.

On Saturday, she shared photos of Zak, other son Jude and daughter Zaiba attending their cousin’s wedding.

“My world,” she captioned a photo of the siblings.

The shattered mother broke her silence on Monday to insist that the family does not hold a grudge against the green P-plate driver, 17, who is still in hospital.

She prays for a speedy recovery for her son’s boyfriend, just as Zakariya would be.

Ms Khan also paid a heartbreaking tribute to her youngest son with a heart of gold.

12-year-old student Zakariya Rahim (pictured during his graduation ceremony last Wednesday) was about to celebrate his 18th birthday

“He was the one who could brighten up any dull moment. He had a great personality and a bright future ahead of him and had already planned what he wanted to do after his HSC,” Ms Khan told the Daily Telegram.

“We have no words to describe how we feel right now. He was an obedient child and very respectful to young and old.’

“He (Zak) was of a very forgiving nature, so he would pray for his best friend who rode to recover and we want the same.”

Zak would be celebrating his 18th birthday in four days.

“RIP Zak Rahim, taken so quickly, always in our hearts, in four days you would have turned 18 and will be missed by all of us, especially your first cousins ​​and family,” wrote one family member.

The school will provide counseling to shattered students.

Emergency services rushed to Hoxton Park Road shortly after 3.30am on Sunday after reports that a white Toyota Camry had crashed into a pole.

Sofina Khan (pictured with her two sons on Saturday) said Zak (left) had a heart of gold wishing his best friend, who was injured in the crash, a speedy recovery.

The busy arterial road through Hoxton Park was closed for several hours on Sunday morning because cbrash detectives from the investigative unit investigated the scene.

Residents recall being awakened by the crash, followed by the driver’s frantic screams for his friend who was trapped in the vehicle.

“There was someone standing there saying, ‘Help me, my friend is still inside,'” a local recalled

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash continues.

Anyone who has information or has dashcam images is asked to contact the police.

Zakariya Rahim died after his best buddy lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole in Hoxton Park early Sunday morning (pictured, rescuers at the accident site)

The tragedy happened less than three weeks after a horror disaster in Buxton near Picton in Sydney’s southwest, which killed five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16.

Tyrell Edwards, 18, faces five dangerous driving charges after his five passengers were killed in the high-speed crash on the night of Sept. 6.

The three girls and two boys who died in the accident were all friends from Picton High School.

Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer Williams, Lily Van De Putte and Gabriella McLennan – all aged between 14 and 16 – died when a Nissan Navara ute went off the road in Buxton.

The driver, Edwards, escaped the crash with non-life-threatening injuries and remains behind bars.

Ten days after the crash, five teenagers miraculously survived after their car crashed into a pole in Sydney’s south Beverly Hills.

Driver Jordan Tye Maaka, 18, was charged with dangerous driving resulting in grievous bodily harm, negligent driving resulting in grievous bodily harm, three counts of causing injury while in charge of the motor vehicle and driving while suspended .

He was released on bail to reappear in Sutherland court next month.