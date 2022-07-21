Tributes are being made to Uwe Seeler after the former Germany captain passed away aged 85

The German great Uwe Seeler has passed away at the age of 85.

Seeler scored 43 goals in 72 matches to make him Germany’s seventh best goalscorer and played in four World Cups – 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970.

He became the first player to score in four World Cups, beating Pele by just a few minutes, and spent his entire 19-year club career in Hamburg, where he scored more than 404 goals in 476 league games.

German football legend Uwe Seeler became the first player to score in four World Cup finals

Seeler was the German captain for the 1966 World Cup Final defeat to England at Wembley

“Rest in peace, Uwe Seeler,” the German Football Association tweeted.

Uwe Seeler, honorary captain of the national team and football legend, has passed away at the age of 85.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

The Hamburg club website states: “With Uwe Seeler, HSV has lost the greatest sportsman in its club history.

“It was not only Seeler’s sporting successes and records that were unparalleled, but above all his down-to-earth, honest and loyal way in which the Hamburg-born player gained a reputation as an absolute man of honor and coined the phrase: ‘I am not better than anyone else, I’m just a normal person. I just played football.”

The striker was a three-time German Footballer of the Year, scoring more than 400 goals

Several Bundesliga clubs paid tribute to Seeler, including champions Bayern Munich.

Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn said: “When you think of German football and its greatest players, Uwe Seeler comes to mind.

“His death is a painful loss for the entire football family.

“Seeler stood for fair football, loyalty and humanity. He was a player with the heart and for the heart – we will always remember him as one of the very special players of the sport.”

The prolific striker never won the World Cup, but he captained West Germany before the painful 4-2 loss in extra time to England at Wembley in 1966.

Tribute was paid to Seeler before Germany won the quarterfinals over Austria at Euro 2022

He played 21 games and scored nine goals in his four World Cup finals and was three-time German Footballer of the Year.

UEFA paid tribute by saying: “A veteran of four World Cups, he played more than 70 times for his country and helped shape modern German football. Rest in peace, Uwe.”

European football’s governing body said Seeler would be honored with a moment of silence before the quarter-finals of the 2022 women’s European Championship between Germany and Austria on Thursday in Brentford.