Triathlon star Cristian Moriatiel tries to propose to his girlfriend – but collapses with cramps

A Spanish triathlete has proposed to his partner after a grueling nine-and-a-half-hour Ironman event but had to be helped by bystanders when his legs cramped.

The romantic and hilarious video has surfaced on social media showing Cristian Moriatiel (as identified by Triathlon Magazine) getting down on one knee after completing the race in Estonia.

However, after hours of strenuous exercise, the athlete’s legs cannot hold the position and begin to cramp. Moriatiel slumps to the ground in pain and race organizers rush to his aid.

After a quick massage of the athlete’s hamstrings, Moriatiel is helped back to the kneeling position and continues his marriage proposal while grimacing.

The bride-to-be says ‘yes’ and is met by cheers from the crowd of onlookers. The video ends with Moriatiel putting the ring on his partner’s finger and the couple in love sharing a kiss and a hug.

The video has been viewed more than four million times since it was published on the Ironman Europe Instagram page – and while most people enjoyed the highly unusual proposal, some were not so positive.

“A little bit all about him, wasn’t it,” one user wrote.

Another on TikTok added: “This is the least romantic and most bizarre proposal I’ve ever seen.”

“God sent him a sign… he wasn’t listening,” added a third.

However, the majority of users supported and congratulated the happy couple.

“This is absolutely amazing in every way,” said one.

“This is absolutely the perfect setting,” said another.

‘Love conquers all’

“This is fun but painful for the athlete, but a lifelong memory that they will be able to talk about and remember for a lifetime. They will tell their children and laugh out loud together. best offer ever. Congratulations.’