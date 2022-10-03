Trial to begin for man accused of killing 22 elderly Texans

DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of killing 22 women in the Dallas area will face trial for the death of one of them after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of another earlier this year.

The capital murder trial of Billy Chemirmir, 49, in the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks is set to begin Monday in Dallas. He was given a life sentence without parole after he found guilty in April in the suffocating death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. If convicted of Brooks’ death, he will receive a second life sentence without parole. He maintains his innocence.

His first trial in Harris’s death ended in a mistrial last November when the jury reached an impasse.

In the years following his arrest in 2018, police in the Dallas area the deaths of other elderly people re-examined which was considered natural – although families were ringing alarm bells about missing jewelry. Four charges were: added this summer.

Dallas County prosecutors decided to seek two life sentences instead of the death penalty when he tried Chemirmir in two of the 13 capital murder cases against him in the county. Prosecutors in neighboring Collin County have not said whether they will try any of their nine murder cases against Chemirmir.

Chemirmir’s arrest was set in motion in March 2018 when a woman, then 91, told police that a man had broken into her apartment in a self-contained senior citizen community, tried to suffocate her with a pillow and took her jewelry.

That’s what the police said when they found Chemirmir the next day in the parking lot of his apartment complex. He was carrying jewelry and money and had just thrown away a large red jewelry box. Documents in the box led them to Harris’s home, who was found dead in her bedroom, lipstick smeared on her pillow.

In a video interview with the policeChemirmir told a detective that he made money buying and selling jewelry and had also worked as a caretaker and security guard.

Most of the people accused of murdering Chemirmir lived in apartments in independent residential communities for the elderly. The women he has accused of murdering in private homes include the widow of a man he cared for when he worked as a carer.

PART: