Trial delayed in killer-clown case after new disclosure

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (AP) — The trial of a Florida woman accused of disguising herself as a clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed after disclosure of a law enforcement file containing information about other clown sightings is currently underway.

Prosecutors told defense attorneys for Sheila Keen Warren on Wednesday that they found a “clown sighting file” that defense attorneys had demanded, but prosecutors said they didn’t have, according to a court filing of attorneys. in the Palm Beach County case. .

Defense attorneys in the motion asked for a postponement of the first-degree murder trial, which was set to begin the following week. The jury trial was canceled on Friday.

Defense attorneys are also demanding sanctions against prosecutors for what they believe are cases of failing to disclose evidence to the defendant and asking that Keen Warren be released from prison.

The 25-page “clown sighting file” has the names, addresses or phone numbers of 40 credible leads, according to attorneys’ court filings.

“It goes without saying that this will cost the defense considerable time and resources to investigate,” the defense attorneys said.

Marlene Warren was fatally shot in the face in May 1990 by someone in an orange wig, red nose and white face paint who handed her carnations and foil balloons after she opened the door of her luxurious South Florida home.

Keen Warren was arrested in Abingdon, Virginia in 2017. At the time, detectives said advances in DNA technology, combined with evidence gathered decades ago, showed Keen Warren was the killer. At the time of the shooting, she was an employee of Marlene Warren’s husband, Michael, at his used car lot. They got married in 2002.

Keen Warren pleads innocent.

This story was updated to correct that defense attorneys were notified of the disclosure on Wednesday, not Thursday.

