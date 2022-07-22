Trevor Sinclair insists Manchester City should NOT sign Neymar after selling Raheem Sterling

Former England international Trevor Sinclair says Manchester City should not sign Neymar if given the chance, as it would mean a cut from Raheem Sterling.

The Citizens parted ways with Sterling earlier this month when he completed a £50 million move to Chelsea, where he signed a five-year deal worth more than £300,000 a week.

With rumors surfacing this week that Pep Guardiola might be interested in the PSG star as Sterling’s replacement, Sinclair has insisted Neymar is too inconsistent for the Premier League.

Sinclair claimed: 'He is' [Neymar] too inconsistent for me. You get one good game out of every four.

“I compared him to Sterling and a lot of people supported me, but when you’re a manager you want Sterling over Neymar! Three of the four games Raheem is top notch. He may play a little badly, but with Neymar you don’t get that consistency.”

There has been much speculation this summer about the Brazilian’s future after club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi refused to rule out the possibility of impeaching the 30-year-old.

City have already made some big signings this summer, such as Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips, but that hasn’t stopped them from staying connected with the Brazilian.

Neymar has had five years of ups and downs at PSG since his transfer to the world record and was even booed by his own fans after another disastrous exit from the Champions League last season.

The former Barcelona star is currently in training with PSG and played the second half of their 2-1 win against Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday.