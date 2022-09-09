Trevor Sinclair deletes his tweet on Queen’s death as TalkSPORT face calls to sack him
Ex-England footballer Trevor Sinclair DELETES his tweet saying 'black and brown' people shouldn't mourn the queen – and his Twitter account – as radio station talkSPORT face calls to fire him after he went AWOL
The Queen passed away in Balmoral on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96
Sinclair took to Twitter to say that 'black and brown' people shouldn't mourn
He believes racism 'has been allowed to thrive' during her reign as head of state
Fans have since taken to social media to ask TalkSPORT to fire the expert
TalkSPORT tries to reach the former midfielder via his now-deleted Tweet
- Full coverage: Click here to see all our coverage of the Queen’s death
Former England footballer Trevor Sinclair has deleted his tweet claiming that ‘black and brown’ people should not mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II because racism was allowed to ‘prosper’ during her reign.
Sinclair’s Tweet came shortly after Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty the Queen at the age of 96 on Thursday evening. Fans were quick to criticize the 49-year-old and called for TalkSPORT to fire the football pundit.
TalkSPORT says it has reached out to former Manchester City midfielder Sinclair, but the radio station was unable to reach him on Thursday evening or Friday morning.
Sinclair’s now-deleted tweet read: ‘Racism was banned in England in the 1960s and it has been allowed to thrive, so why should black and brown mourn!!’. His account has since been deleted as well.
Former Crystal Palace owner and Sinclair’s TalkSPORT colleague Simon Jordan was quick to respond to him, saying his tweet was inappropriate.
He said, “Trev, I’m really not sure that’s the right thought, let alone tweeting. The country has lost a very important person and respect and value should be the prevailing feelings, not division!’.
Another former Sinclair colleague at TalkSPORT, Georgie Bingham, was equally stunned by Sinclair’s Tweet. She said, “Damn Trev. What the hell do you think?’
Former Peterborough forward Aaron McLean also shared his disbelief at Sinclair’s comments. He wrote, “To say I’m confused as to why you felt the need to tweet this is an understatement.”
Football fans around the world were equally shocked by Sinclair’s Tweet, calling for action against the former Manchester City midfielder.
Fans took to the social media platform to say that TalkSPORT should fire Sinclair or face a boycott of their listeners.
One fan wrote: ‘Anyone who follows Trevor Sinclair, please unfollow him… he’s a disgrace… Talk Sport needs to get off’.
Another said: ‘If Trevor Sinclair from TalkSPORT isn’t fired tomorrow, I’ll never listen to TalkSPORT again.’
While one supporter said: ‘I’m trying to call TalkSPORT to fire Trevor Sinclair, unbelievable from an ex-internationalist from England, hang your head in shame scum’.
Another fan wrote: ‘Trevor Sinclair just finished his TalkSPORT career. F****** disgusting creature of a human being.’
Before someone else added, ‘Has anyone seen Trevor Sinclair? Glad he got back under the rock he really should be under. Fortunately, P45s can now be sent via email, TalkSPORT is doing the right thing.”
Others took to the social media platform to write direct messages to Sinclair, calling him “insensitive and uneducated.”
One supporter said: ‘To Trevor Sinclair, you are an insensitive, uneducated p**k! The Queen devoted her life to serving this country and you are drawing the race card – you pathetic idiot… Show some respect, because above all she was a mother and grandmother loved by billions!’
Another added: ‘Trevor Sinclair, I thought you were a good man, a Hammer who spoke wisely and came as angry as a top man, but today you showed your true nature, sorry but your ac*** God bless our queen’.
TalkSPORT has since condemned Sinclair’s tweet, confirming that they have reached out to their employee while investigating the matter.
They tweeted: “We have tried to contact Trevor Sinclair in response to opinions expressed on his Twitter account. TalkSPORT does not support the views expressed and is investigating the matter.’
Sinclair (pictured at the courthouse with his wife Natalie) was arrested for racially assaulting a police officer who had arrested him for drink-driving in 2018
This isn’t Sinclair’s first time in hot water. The former footballer was fired by the BBC in 2018 after racially insulting a police officer who arrested him for drink-driving.
Sinclair had been a regular analyst on Football Focus and Match of the Day since he retired from acting in 2008, but lost his freelance position after the incident. The BBC said they had “no plans to use him in our programmes”.
It came after Sinclair was arrested after driving under the influence of alcohol was found to be more than twice the legal limit.
Sinclair pleaded guilty to drink-driving and a racially aggravated public order violation on November 12, 2018. As a result, he was sentenced to 150 hours of community service for the public order offense and was given a 20-month driving ban.
