Trevor Noah’s last edition of The Daily Show will be on December 8

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Trevor Noah’s last day on The Daily Show is set for December 8, Paramount Global said Wednesday.

The set date of the final edition of the Comedy Central series, hosted by Noah, 38, comes weeks after Noah said he would be leaving the show during a Sept. 28 taping.

Comedy Central will resume episodes of the series on January 17, with “additional details” to be announced.

Latest: Trevor Noah’s last day on The Daily Show is set for Dec. 8, Paramount Global said Wednesday

“The Emmy-winning franchise will start reinventing itself, as it has successfully done in the past,” the network said.

It was not immediately clear whether the network had chosen its successor, or interim hosts, when filming resumes early next year. The show’s team of correspondents includes Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr.

Noah and his team will report on the Atlanta midterm elections next month.

The show commemorates Noah’s time at the helm of the show with a December 5 episode that offers a “celebratory throwback to his greatest moments.”

The set date of the final edition of the Comedy Central series, hosted by Noah, 38, comes weeks after Noah said he would be leaving the show during a recording on September 28.

Noah and his team are slated to beat the Atlanta midterm elections next month

Noah was featured at the Emmy Awards in LA last month

Noah said in a statement that Chris McCarthy, ex-Chairman of Paramount, “has been an amazing leader and partner helping me realize my dream of working not only in front of the camera but behind the scenes and producing content that now broadcast by the entire Paramount family. .’

He added: “I’m really excited to see what the future holds.”

McCarthy called Noah “an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we are grateful for his creative collaboration over the past seven years.”

Noah made his announcement last month by saying he was grateful after seven years of hosting the show, which Jon Stewart left in 2015.

“I realized after seven years my time is up,” said the Johannesburg-born TV personality.

Noah and former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart were seen on set in 2015

Noah said that “so many people didn’t believe in us,” adding that “it was a crazy bet to make” to anoint him host of the series.

“I still think it’s a crazy choice – this random African,” he said. “I wanted to thank the public for seven great years. It’s been wild. It’s been really wild.’

Noah said traveling recently gave him a better perspective on what he wanted from his future.

“I miss learning other languages,” he said. “I miss going to other countries and putting on a show.”

Noah’s departure comes as a number of his colleagues have ended their shows, including Conan O’Brien last year and Samantha Bee earlier this year.