Trevor Noah is out after ruining The Daily Show: MEGHAN MCCAIN

Trevor Noah comes out as host of The Daily Show.

It took a long time to arrive.

The virtually unknown comedian was given the host’s chair in 2015 after Jon Stewart walked away from the groundbreaking political comedy show he built for more than 15 years. Since then, The Daily Show has sunk into mediocrity and, frankly, boredom.

Noah never quite lived up to its predecessor, drawing a measly 363,000 overall viewers for one week in September (by comparison, more than 2.1 million watched Greg Gutfeld’s show on Fox News during the same period).

Noah got by with his ‘cool guy’ influence in the media. He was part of the club that pointed and laughed at the ‘stupid’ conservatives. But for the most part, he just spewed out the same old recycled jokes over and over again.

In fact, he and his ‘correspondents’ repeatedly regurgitated the same joke on me multiple times. Then he repeated it again at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this year.

“I heard Meghan McCain say to the doorman, ‘Do you know who my father was?

Noah’s problem is that he never realized what made The Daily Show great.

It’s fine I understand it. I loved and respected my father and talk about him a lot. I can laugh at myself. But at least Trevor can present new material for his big night in the city of Washington DC.

Noah’s problem is that he never realized what made The Daily Show great.

Jon Stewart wasn’t the first host, but he was certainly the best.

I grew up, like most older millennials, watching it every night before bed. I had just started paying attention to politics and the show wasn’t just funny, it was hilarious.

Above all, no one was safe.

Stewart and her cast members were fearless in their performances, helping launch the careers of household names like Steven Colbert, Ed Helms, Steve Carell and Samantha Bee.

They spoke the truth to power and shot at everyone regardless of political party. Jon seemed to hate hypocrisy and corruption wherever he found it and the viewers of it ate it up.

For the record, The Daily Show took a lot of jabs at my late dad, including a skit that used a cranky puppet to make fun of him. On Stewart’s last show, my dad posed with that same puppet and said ‘see you later, idiot’ to Stewart as a fun goodbye.

Since Stewart left the show, he hasn’t stopped either. Check out his recent work demanding attention for 9/11 first responders and our veterans, who are suffering from health problems after inhaling fumes from combustion pits on remote military bases.

Sure, Stewart is an activist now, but he still commands a lot of power and respect in both politics and culture.

Isn’t that what comedy is supposed to be, punching and speaking truth to power?

Instead, Noah and his ilk were content to go along with the crowd. Too bad for them that the audience is quite small.

Gone are the days of Johnny Carson and Jay Leno, who were apolitical and viewed by more than 10 million on any given night. Obviously, the landscape of the US media and the television business has changed since then. Even in his heyday, Stewart was unable to reach those ratings heights.

But fun is still fun. And it’s something our late-night comedians have long since forgotten.

‘Saturday Night Live’ alum Rob Schneider said he knew SNL was ‘over’ when Kate McKinnon dressed up as Hillary Clinton and played the piano for a skit after Clinton lost to Donald Trump in 2016.

The virtually unknown comedian was given the host’s chair in 2015 after Jon Stewart walked away from the groundbreaking political comedy show he built for more than 15 years.

He started playing “Hallelujah”. I literally prayed, “Please have a joke at the end,” Schneider said. “And there was no joke at the end, and I was like, ‘It’s over. It’s over. It’s not coming back.'”

You are absolutely right.

Today’s bootlicking comedians are so afraid to make a joke at the expense of their political favorites that the result is that they’re just not funny.

How come SNL doesn’t make fun of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris every night?

Our elderly president seems lost in public and even his allies admit it. Harris can’t get through a single public appearance without blurting out an incomprehensible word salad.

Remember this?

We must work together, work together. To see where we are. Where we are headed, where we are going and our vision of where we should be. But they also see it as a time to, yes, together, address the challenges and work on the opportunities that are presenting themselves right now.’

How is that not a punchline? Is it because she is a Democrat, a woman, a woman of color?

For the record, The Daily Show took a lot of jabs at my late dad, including a skit that used a cranky puppet to make fun of him. On Stewart’s last show, my dad posed with that same puppet and said ‘see you later, idiot’ to Stewart as a fun goodbye.

I would say that this is a problem with polarization in the United States. We can’t laugh together anymore.

If the elites who control comedy have decided that the Democrats are off limits because President Trump was so evil, then we’re all screwed.

No one should be off limits.

More often than not, the late-night sitcom feels like just another news show on MSNBC.

I don’t want any more sermons. I want to laugh.

So how do you save The Daily Show and late night TV?

Hire a comedian who wants to be a barn, who is not bound by an agenda, political party or ideology. Someone who wants to call out the hypocrisy, the corruption, the utter absurdity of our current political climate and irresponsible politicians.

Find someone who doesn’t mind making enemies or being hated. Find someone who thinks late-night comedy is dead and wants to help revive it.

Perhaps most importantly, find someone who doesn’t want to be one of the cool kids but wants to speak up for Americans of all political persuasions.

Someone who wants to put the feet of our absurd ruling political class on fire, and take out their hypocrisy and idiocy.

I really hope Comedy Central doesn’t cancel The Daily Show. His legacy is too powerful.

And we’re living in a time where we need more people whose only agenda is laughter.