Trevor Lawrence and Cordarrelle Patterson named NFL’s Offensive Players of the Week for Week 3

Trevor Lawrence and Cordarrelle Patterson have been named the NFL’s Offensive Players of the Week for the first time in their careers after impressive performances in Week 3.

Lawrence, who won the AFC award, passed for 262 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars 38-10 romp over the Chargers in LA.

In Seattle, Patterson ran the Falcons’ pace on the ground with a career of 141 yards and a touchdown as the team defeated the Seahawks 27-23.

Cordarrelle Patterson walks away from Quandre Diggs (6) and Cody Barton in week 3

Patterson last received the Player of the Week award as a special teamer with the Vikings in 2013.

Elsewhere, Eagles defense end Brandon Graham and Bengals defense end Trey Hendrickson were also named Players of the Week for their applause on the other side of the ball.

Graham had 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the Eagles’ 24-8 win over Washington as the team advanced to 3-0.

Trevor Lawrence had a passer rating of 115.5 in his team’s outburst against the Chargers

Hendrickson, in a 27-12 win vs. the Jets, also had 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles at East Rutherford.

Punters Corliss Waitman (Broncos) and Pat O’Donnell (Packers) were named the Special Teams Players of the Week for the AFC and NFC, respectively.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and the Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown received the league’s offensive honors last week.

Lawrence and the Jaguars will travel to Philadelphia this week for a tough test, while Patterson and the Falcons will host the Browns.