Trevor Bauer’s sexual assault accuser denies making false statements

Trevor Bauer’s sexual assault prosecutor has denied fabricating her charges against the suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher in response to the defamation lawsuit he filed against her and her attorney in April.

Lindsey Hill, who was 27 when she says Bauer sexually assaulted her in April and May 2021, “denies that her claims were false or misleading,” according to a filing filed Tuesday with the US District Court for the Central District of California. She specifically refuted Bauer’s claim that she edited photos of the injuries she allegedly suffered during their two sexual encounters and insisted that her statements to police were truthful.

According to Bauer’s lawsuit, reviewed by DailyMail.com, Hill “trumped up allegations of sexual assault” to create a “media blitz” and “win millions of dollars” from the situation. The file stated that “the damage to Mr. Bauer was extreme” following her claim that Bauer fell unconscious here, beat her several times and sodomized her without her consent.

A San Diego native, Hill was given a temporary restraining order against Bauer on June 28, 2021 after she was treated for her injuries at the hospital near her home and made a statement to police a month earlier.

Her attempts to obtain a permanent restraining order against him here were rejected and Los Angeles prosecutors said in February that they would not press charges because there was insufficient evidence to prove her claims beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bauer has admitted the two had sexual intercourse, but says both encounters were “completely consensual.”

(Right) Trevor Bauer steps out of the courthouse after the last day of hearings on August 19, 2021. (Left) Bauer’s prosecutor, Lindsey Hill, pictured in August 2021 for an earlier hearing

The former Cy Young Award winner was placed on furlough in 2021 after the allegations came to light and has since been given a 324-game suspension, which he will appeal. MLB does have the autonomy to suspend players without criminal convictions, as outlined in the league’s Domestic Violence Policy.

Hill is one of three women who have accused Bauer of sexual assault.

As the Washington Post found out in August 2021, an Ohio woman had also tried to get a temporary restraining order against Bauer in June 2020, and police reports showed she charged him with physical assault in 2017 after receiving death threats from the pitcher.

Then, in April, the Post reported another Ohio woman’s allegation that Bauer also strangled her unconscious and sodomized her without consent during his time at Cleveland’s minor league branch in Columbus, Ohio. She also shared screenshots of text messages to the Post, allegedly showing Bauer telling her, “I want to fuck you while you’re completely unconscious.”

Bauer has also denied these allegations.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has not released the findings of the MLB investigation into Hill’s allegations.

The 31-year-old California native was a college star at UCLA and set a Pac-12 strikeout record for one season.

After finishing third for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2011 MLB Draft, he was traded to Cleveland for the 2013 season and quickly became one of the better pitchers in baseball.

He was traded to Cincinnati in 2019 and rewarded the Reds the following season by winning the National League’s Cy Young Award.

Taking advantage of that success ahead of the 2021 season, Bauer signed a $102 million three-year deal with his home team, the Dodgers.

If Bauer’s suspension is upheld, the ruling will cost him the remaining $60 million remaining on his contract.