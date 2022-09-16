Trevor Bauer accuser is seen smiling alongside the pitcher in bed after ‘attack’ in new video

Smiling shyly at the camera and turning to a sleeping Trevor Bauer: This is the woman who accused the LA Dodgers jug of sexual assault seen in his bed the morning after the second alleged assault.

Lindsey Hill, 29, claimed the encounter left her battered and bruised when she filed a domestic abuse charge in June 2021.

In her application, she said Bauer punched her in the face during sex, causing her to have a cleft lip, and also slapped her face with fingernail scratches that “covered my entire cheek and chin.”

But the new video seems to cast doubt on her claims – with Hill appearing unharmed and smiling in the clip.

Scroll down for video

A new video has surfaced showing Lindsey Hill laughing next to LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, sleeping in bed the morning after she claims he assaulted her during sex.

Hill, 29 – who last year accused the baseball player, 31, of getting violent during their two sexual encounters in April and May 2021 – can be seen ‘grinning and unharmed’

The video, shot in the early hours of May 16, 2021, is part of Bauer’s latest legal filing — a motion to file a counterclaim from Hill in response to a defamation charge filed by the pitcher, 31, against her and her lawyers in April.

As part of the libel suit, Bauer’s lawyers have subpoenaed material from the Pasadena Police Department, who were investigating a criminal complaint filed by Hill against Bauer in May 2021.

A description of the video — listed as Exhibit D in the new file — reads: “The Pasadena Police Department recently captured a videotape that Ms. Hill took of herself shortly after the May 16, 2021 encounter, appearing willingly in bed. with a sleeping Mr. Bauer, and is grinning and unharmed.’

The police investigation concluded in February with the then-Los Angeles District Attorney’s office in a statement:

“After a thorough examination of all available evidence, including the civil proceedings, witness statements and the physical evidence, the People are unable to prove the relevant allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Despite this, the MLB announced in April that Bauer would be banned from 324 games — the equivalent of two full seasons — for violating its domestic violence policy.

In April of this year, the MLB announced that it had suspended Bauer for two seasons over Hill’s allegations against him, despite the pitcher being cleared of wrongdoing two months earlier.

Hill last year released photos of scratches and bruises on her face and lips (left) that she claimed to have suffered from her encounters with Bauer. The MLB star is seen leaving an LA court after hearing about his prosecutor’s restraining order last August

That same month, Bauer launched a defamation lawsuit against Hill — accusing her of making up “accusations of sexual assault” in order to create a “media blitz” and “win millions of dollars” from the situation.

The indictment said “the damage to Mr. Bauer was extreme” after she claimed he strangled her unconscious, beat her several times and sodomized her without her consent.

Hill then went on to challenge the sexual assault charge, reiterating her initial allegations about the two nights they spent together at Bauer’s Pasadena home on April 22, 2021 and May 15, 2021.

She also vehemently opposed Bauer’s legal team’s subpoena of Pasadena PD’s records, including the video of them in bed and a series of Instagram posts.

The messages, previously revealed by DailyMail.com, included text messages sent by Hill to Bauer on May 9, 2021, in which she talked about rough sex with the MLB star.

The exchange started with a discussion about Hill’s pink socks and then she continued, “The pink socks stay ON while cuddling.”

Bauer replied, “Yes, ma’am. Whatever you want,” with a kissing emoji. She then replies: ‘Buttttt offff [sic] when it’s time to strangle me. Thx you are the best [wink emoji].’

Hill later says, “Never been more excited in my life. Give me all the pain. rawr [sic].’

Hill, seen in court last year, testified at a court hearing asking her to continue her restraining order against the baseball star in August 2021.

A text exchange shows that Hill told Bauer to take her socks off when it was time to “suffocate me” and asked him to give her “all the pain.” Hill told LA County Court in August she didn’t mean what she said and just told Bauer what ‘he wanted to hear’

The conversation seemed to become more and more sexual after Bauer asked Hill to describe what she wanted in bed

The conversation then turns more sexual as Bauer asks her to describe what she wants him to do.

She says to Bauer, “Mmmm, get some punches in it and then another handprint on my @$.”

When he suggests “slaps in the face,” she replies, “Yes yes & yes”. ‘Mmm. Do you know what pain is?’ he asks. Hill then replies with a selfie and adds, “Idk. Try me’.

Following a complaint to police after the second encounter, Hill was given a temporary restraining order in late June 2021.

But the San Diego resident was denied a permanent restraining order during a four-day hearing in August 2021, in which she was told she had joked about her encounters with Bauer in text messages to her AA sponsor Lisa Decker — one of which read: ” Give me $50 million and just hit me in the ass…”

After his suspension, Bauer launched a defamation lawsuit against Hill – accusing her of “trumped up charges of sexual assault” in order to create a “media blitz” and “win millions of dollars” from the situation

Bauer again denied the charges after news of the April 29 suspension, which he said he planned to appeal.

Another saw her say to Decker “Hey b***h, it’s going to be rich b***h soon,” while a third saw her talking about “securing the bag.”

Bauer, who has not played for the LA Dodgers since Hill made her claims, spoke of his relief out of court after her request for a restraining order was denied.

The pending lawsuit will continue with an appearance in Santa Ana, California, on Nov. 21, where a decision is expected on Bauer’s latest motion.