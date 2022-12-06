Trent Jeske, Alameddine-linked Trent Jeske was charged with dog sex act: Ready 4 War

<!–

An alleged associate of a notorious crime gang has been charged with committing sex acts with a dog, while also facing a laundry list of other charges.

Trent Mathew Jeske, 23, will now face an animal cruelty charge after police visited his prison cell on Tuesday, as video of the incident was recently discovered on a mobile phone.

Officers also charged him twice with committing a sex act without consent and once with sexually touching another person without consent.

He is currently behind bars on gun and drug charges after being arrested in May along with 18 other men accused of being involved in a dial-a-dealer drug syndicate operating in Sydney.

Detectives associated with Strike Force Sugarcane claim he is a member of the Ready 4 War (R4W) gang associated with the Alameddine clan.

After hip surgery earlier this year, which reduced the size of the stomach, a much slimmed-down version of Jeske was photographed during his dramatic arrest.

Police dragged him from a home in southwest Sydney shirtless, shorts and handcuffs.

At the time of his arrest, Jeske was out on bail on a range of charges, including possession of an unauthorized firearm, assault and violating Covid restrictions during the pandemic.

During the raids, police claimed they seized cell phones reportedly used to rake in more than $250,000 a week in drug deals.

The alleged dial-a-dealer syndicate used 36 phones, with one device serving more than 700 customers.

A 450-strong team of police officers raided 29 properties in the southwest of the city following a 10-month investigation into the alleged organized crime group.

Jesus is home was also raided by NSW police last September after being allegedly involved in a brawl at an address on Osgood St in Guildford in western Sydney on 5 September.

Police claimed the fight unfolded after an Alameddine associate refused to talk about one of their neighbours, believed to be Salim Hamz.

Jeske will appear before the local court of Parramatta on Wednesday because of the new charges.