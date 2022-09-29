Trent James jailed for 360kg importation of methamphetamine from Malaysia to Australia

He ran a stone importing business and used his warehouse to store boxes of drugs

The County Court heard that James had a bad childhood where he often felt “left out”

A middle child who always felt left out, Trent James turned to drugs at 13 and is now behind bars after being caught with 144kg of what he thought was methamphetamine.

Police had already intercepted the original 360kg import from Malaysia and swapped the illegal crystal for salt when he picked up part of the shipment in June 2020.

James, now 38, ran a stone importing business and used his company’s warehouse to store nine boxes of medicine he had picked up.

He was jailed for 13 years and nine months by County Court Judge Michael Cahill on Thursday after pleading guilty to attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border controlled substance.

The shipment of drugs, among household furniture, arrived in Australia on 4 June 2020 and was intercepted by federal police four days later.

There were 18 boxes in the shipment, each box containing 20 kg of crystal methamphetamine in 1 kg bags. The substances had a purity of more than 80 per cent.

Boxes were brought to various depots by logistics companies and on June 14, James picked up a delivery of nine boxes which he believed contained 144.45kg of pure methamphetamine.

At his factory in Cheltenham, he unloaded the boxes and left.

The Australian Federal Police installed covert surveillance equipment at the factory overnight and captured James’ return the following day.

He opened one of the boxes and emptied each of the 20 bags into a white tub.

But when he smelled the substance, it did not smell, unlike crystal methamphetamine, which has a characteristic vinegar-like odor.

James set fire to the boxes and packaging and emptied the contents of the tub into a toilet before leaving, Judge Cahill said.

The remaining boxes were later collected at the behest of a Malaysian national because they were ‘not happy with the customers’, the court heard.

The middle child of three boys, James had a strained relationship with his parents and did not get on with his brothers growing up.

The court heard he always felt left out. James began using drugs at 13, was expelled from school at 16 and later started his own martial arts event business, which has helped Australian athletes compete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

He has already spent more than two years in custody since his arrest in June 2020 and has been abstinent from drugs, Judge Cahill said.

References described him as a rock, generous in his assistance to others and always willing to help.

Judge Cahill ordered that he serve eight years and nine months before becoming eligible for parole, noting that the longer period of supervised release would promote continued rehabilitation.