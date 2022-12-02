Home Trent Bowden, Lotto winner after a long battle for his health, is alleged to have $1.5million wealth from the syndicate
From fighting for his life to allegedly 'turning on his Lotto syndicate and keeping their entire $1.5 million for themselves': Inside man's incredible year from being in the hospital barely able to eat to 'becoming a millionaire'

By Aidan Wondracz for Daily Mail Australia

published: 03:50, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 03:50, Dec 2, 2022

A lottery syndicate coordinator accused of making off with his group’s entire $1.5 million fortune overcame a serious health battle less than a year before pocketing the life-changing cash.

Trent Bowden was taken to the Supreme Court of Western Australia this week after allegedly knocking out the other 10 members of his group when he hit the jackpot on Nov. 12.

According to court documents, Bowden used the syndicate’s regular numbers of one, three, four, six, nine, 10, 12, 15, 18, 21, 31, 32, 35, 36, 39 and 43 to raise $2,200 on Oct. 29. to win.

He then allegedly reinvested those winnings into Saturday’s Lotto drawing on November 1st, pocketing $2,802.

Bowden allegedly used the syndicate’s winnings and numbers for a third time when he hit the $1.5 million jackpot on Nov. 12. The Western Australian

reported.

“On or about November 13, 2022, (Mr. Bowden) presented the third ticket…for payment of the prize money only to himself,” court documents allege.

But 11 months before Bowden went to court and was accused by his 10 friends of taking the Lotto money, the Perth native faced a very different battle.

Trent Bowden has been taken to the Supreme Court of Western Australia after allegedly incapacitating the other 10 members of his group

A post on his now-deleted Facebook account in December 2021 revealed that Bowden was struggling with a dire cancer diagnosis.

“Thanks everyone for the well wishes,” Bowden wrote when tagging the post at Perth’s Fiona Stanley Hospital.

“The operation was successful… they removed the entire tumor from my abdomen.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to it after recovery.”

Bowden’s candid message was filled with dozens of well-wishers, with 44 of his Facebook friends wishing him a speedy recovery.

Bowden now faces a lawsuit after struggling with cancer.

This week’s court documents said the group “mutually assumed that the prize money won on a ticket purchased by the third defendant on behalf of the syndicate would be shared among the members by the members.”

The syndicate is represented by Armstrong Legal attorney Cally Hannah.

Ms Hannah told the court that her 10 clients were ‘looking for a satisfactory solution’.

Bowden’s attorney Kathleen McNally said her client intended to challenge the allegations.

The syndicate has also taken state-owned Lotterywest – the company that paid out the profits – to court.

He then allegedly used those winnings to buy tickets in an Oz Lotto drawing on Nov. 1, collecting $2,802 (stock image)

9 hours ago

