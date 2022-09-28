Trent Alexander-Arnold should RETIRE if he’s not in England’s World Cup squad, says Agbonlahor

Manager Gareth Southgate has said Kieran Trippier has a better all round game

Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold is currently fourth in the pecking order

Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England if he is not named in their World Cup squad, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

The Liverpool right-back was again completely out of use by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate in the final capping spell before the tournament, suggesting he could very well miss the final group of 26.

And Agbonlahor told Talk sport that there is no point Alexander-Arnold continuing to accept calls from his country under Southgate before firing his statement at Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier who has a better overall play as an ‘insult’.

Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘should quit England if not named in their World Cup squad’

The Liverpool right-back was again not used at all in the most recent international break

He said: ‘If I were Trent, I would give up my international service if I didn’t get into a World Cup squad. I would retire until a new manager took charge of England and gave me the chance. 100 percent.

‘Because what’s the point of going away in these international breaks (without playing)? You could stay with your club, rest and prepare for Liverpool. And for Southgate to come out and say Trippier is better than Trent in general…

‘I think that’s an insult. I like Trippier, but Trent is an all round better player than Kieran Trippier. (Kyle) Walker and (Reece) James are better than Trent to me, but don’t say Trippier, come on. The joke is over Gareth.

And Gabby Agbonlahor has insisted Trent should quit England if he doesn’t go to Qatar

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has insisted Kieran Trippier is a better all-round player

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he retires. We’ve seen players in the past retire from England (conscription) because they didn’t get the opportunities.”

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Chelsea’s Reece James are currently preferred as right-backs, with Trippier, who can also play on the left, seemingly also ahead of Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order.

Alexander-Arnold’s lack of defensive ability and unfitness for the English system appear to be the reason Southgate doesn’t seem to trust the 23-year-old.