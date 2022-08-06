Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals he did not want to go to Liverpool’s trophy parade

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed he didn’t want to go to Liverpool’s victory parade the day after losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

The right-back attended the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last month, won by Carlos Sainz, and revealed the details of his day in the paddock with the Red Bull team.

Alexander-Arnold told Red Bull in episode one of the we go again series that Jurgen Klopp was the influential figure to let the players enjoy their success at the end of the season, despite the loss in Paris.

‘We had a party that night’ [after the loss to Real Madrid]. At that point, no one knows how he must feel, because it hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” he said.

“The manager in those situations parties because he says ‘it’s the end of the season, we might as well’. And he tries to encourage us to do so, by giving us little motivational words.

“And everyone thought we can’t quite believe that right now. How often do you lose a match and then party? Add to that the fact that it is the biggest game in club football.’

Alexander-Arnold then revealed that it hit the players as they woke up in Paris, with a few wondering if they should go in the parade in Liverpool that day.

He said, ‘Okay, we never won. Do we really have to join this parade? I think every player thought the same way: this is a bad idea. We won a trophy two weeks and three months ago. Can we parade through the city with it now?

“When we started moving with the bus, everyone thought, ‘This is the wrong idea’. And once it started, mate…’

He said of the parade: ‘It was better than when we won’ [the Champions League in 2019]. The fans weren’t celebrating us winning the Champions League, they were celebrating us as a team. It was so special.’

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold also revealed part of his conversation with Verstappen at Silverstone last month.

The England international said the Dutchman told him he was inadvertently held up until the early hours by Alexander-Arnold because he wanted to secure his ‘card’ on the computer game FIFA.

“He told me I was on the PlayStation at 12:30 the other day to get your new ultimate team card,” he revealed.

Speaking about his day with Red Bull at Silverstone, Alexander-Arnold said it was one of the best days of his life so far.

“That was easily the top three of my life. Easy,” he said.