Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘can be England’s Cafu’ insists Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders

Trent Alexander-Arnold has the potential to become England’s answer to Cafu and could become a World Cup star – if given the chance.

That assessment was given by Pep Lijnders, Liverpool’s assistant manager and a man who has worked with Alexander-Arnold since his early teens.

Alexander-Arnold was a driving force behind Liverpool’s pursuit of four trophies last season. His position on the right side of Liverpool is almost untouchable, but for England it is a very different situation.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was a key part of Liverpool’s quadruple push last season

The 23-year-old has struggled to record a consistent run of games for Gareth Southgate for a number of reasons and has rarely been able to show his club form.

However, Lijnders is adamant that the opportunity is there for Alexander-Arnold and believes the right-back has the capacity to revolutionize England’s attacking play in Qatar this winter, as long as he is given a platform to show his true worth.

“If you look at the game offensively, he has given that position such a creative boost in recent years,” said Lijnders. ‘Like Cafu did (for Brazil) in the past.

Cafu holds the record for most appearances in Brazil and has won two World Cups

‘You have to stay creative, stay unpredictable.

“Trent sees things the stadium doesn’t. He sees things I don’t. It’s up to us to put him in the right position to excel.’

Lijnders spoke at an event to launch his first book, Intensity, detailing Liverpool’s ride last season. To give context to how much he thinks of Alexander-Arnold, his two sons Romijn and Benjamin both wore the right-back shirts.

Pep Lijnders believes Alexander-Arnold can play a key role in England’s attacking play in Qatar

‘That’s pushing daddy,’ said Lijnders with a smile. “I insisted they do that!”

Meanwhile, Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate will miss the start of the season after suffering an injury in Sunday’s friendly against Strasbourg.

“Unfortunately I have to spend some time off the pitch, but it won’t be long,” the Frenchman said on social media.