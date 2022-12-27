Trendy intermittent fasting diet used by celebrities won’t help you age better, despite celebrity claims

The trendy intermittent fasting diet — in which someone skips food for hours each day — doesn’t prevent aging, a study suggests.

The diet that requires people to eat within a specific time frame and abstain from food for an extended period of time is a celebrity favorite for its purported weight loss and anti-aging benefits. It has been promoted by the likes of Elon Musk and Chris Pratt.

The German team of scientists said there is no concrete evidence to suggest that going without food for long periods is effective in preventing aging.

Although intermittent fasting is all the rage, scientists are still evaluating its effect on longevity. Last month, researchers at the University of Tennessee reported that the diet plan may increase the rate of premature death by 30 percent.

For the study, the team at the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases conducted a thorough investigation of age-related changes in a wide range of bodily functions in mice that followed the diet.

The health check measured a range of conditions, including visual acuity, reflexes and cardiovascular function, as well as other traits including exploratory activity of the mice, immunological parameters, blood cell counts and aging-associated manifestations of tissue disease.

The control gave the team an “exact description” of the animal’s condition at the time of examination.

The researchers concluded that the results showing a lack of meaningful benefit were “unequivocal,” and that even when older mice looked younger than they were, it was for reasons other than diet.

Prof Martin Hrabĕ de Angelis, Head of the Institute for Experimental Genetics and the German Mice Clinic at Helmholtz Zentrum Munich said: ‘Finally, we found that both groups of mice aged similarly. Fasting generally had little effect on that.’

Meanwhile, two treatments were used in two different groups – one group with unfettered access to food and water and another on an alternate day feed (EOD) diet.

Mice on the EOD diet, while still vulnerable to tumors, saw slower cancer growth than the control group, which may be explained by the fact that periods of dietary restriction induce metabolic changes.

The EOD group was given unlimited access to water but fed only every other day until natural death.

Researchers said the study’s design made it possible to find out whether the natural aging process and the decline of important bodily functions could be slowed down.

But the treatments seemed to slow the process because they are generally beneficial rather than because they specifically target the aging process.

Previous research has used longevity as an indirect measure of aging, but the German research team said this is a flawed approach.

Yet the mice on an EOD lived 102 days longer than the control group.

Intermittent fasting in various forms, mainly for weight loss, has been around for centuries, but has become extremely popular in the last decade, in part thanks to celebrity support.

Many have attributed their health to restricted eating schedules, such as the 16/8 method, which requires people to fast for 16 hours daily and limit their eating window to eight hours each day.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston previously said she “felt a big difference” by not eating solid food for 16 hours.

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt said he wouldn’t eat before noon to get in shape for superhero roles.

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian said she wouldn’t eat after 7 p.m. at night and would wait until about 10:30 or 11 a.m. the next day.

But through their research, the team found that this approach does not slow down the aging process.

Dr. Dan Enhinger, an author of the study, said: ‘There is no internal clock of aging that you can regulate with a simple switch – at least not in the form of the treatments studied here.

“The fact that a treatment is already taking effect in young mice – before age-dependent changes in health measures occur – proves that these are compensatory, general health-promoting effects, not targets of aging mechanisms.”

The team now wants to look at the effects of other treatments that experts believe may slow aging.

The findings were published in the journal Nature Communications.