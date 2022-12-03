Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa actor Apurva Agnihotri blessed with a baby girl; Charu Asopa reacts to estranged husband’s allegations and more

Since morning there are various television news that has been keeping everyone busy. The news has been trending and grabbing everyone’s attention. From Anupamaa actor Apurva Agnihotri and wife Shilpa Saklani blessed with a baby girl to Charu Asopa reacts to estranged husband’s accusations, Salman Khan reprimands Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam and more. A look at the variety of trending television news that left everyone hooked to the screens. Take a look at this. Also Read – Anupamaa star Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani, Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora and more: TV couples who embraced parenthood in 2022

Apurva Agnihotri and his wife Shilpa Saklani blessed with a baby girl

Anupamaa actor Apurva Agnihotri and wife Shilpa Saklani blessed with a baby girl. The two named their daughter Ishaani and are embracing parenthood after 18 years of being married. Apurva took to his Instagram and shared a video as he announced the good news to the entire world. Also Read – Anupamaa actor Apurva Agnihotri and wife Shilpa Saklani blessed with a baby girl

Charu Asopa reacts to estranged husband Rajeev Sen’s accusations

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s divorce papers are ready. Recently, Charu reacted to Rajeev’s accusations of not letting him meet his daughter Ziana. Charu said that everyone is aware that Ziana will continue to have a relationship with everyone. She said that she is not distancing Ziana from Rajeev and has told him to come and meet her. Also Read – TV TRP week 47: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin struggles to hold numero uno position; Anupamaa remains unshaken [FULL LIST]

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan angry with Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss season 16 host Salman Khan reprimanded contestant Archana Gautam for attacking the housemates. The promo released by the makers showed Salman getting angry at Archana and lashing out at her. The promo caption read, “#ShanivaarKaVaar mein bani Archana shikaar, kya woh apni galti maanegi iss baar?”

Bharti Singh’s video with her baby boy wishing Haarsh Limbachiyaa a happy anniversary is the cutest thing

Comedian Bharti Singh and writer-husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on December 3. Bharti shared a sweet video on Instagram and wished Haarsh. In the video, Bharti’s baby boy wished father Haarsh and she captioned the post, “ye Msg sirf @haarshlimbachiyaa30 ke liye dosto kya harsh ye sab karega ya nahi plssss comment maie jarur batao.” Earlier in the morning, Bharti also shared a throwback photo of them together from their wedding and wrote, “happy anniversary husband @haarshlimbachiyaa30 Love you 3 December golden day of my life.”

Tejasswi Prakash rides a cycle full of balloons on the sets

Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash was seen riding a cycle of a balloon seller on the sets. In the video, Tejasswi donned a grey simple kurti and leggings. Fans showered love on her video. She captioned the video as, “My forever gang… mere yaar Ki shaadi @jasjeev92.”

