Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar to return to Hera Pheri 3, Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy and more

The big news of the day is that Akshay Kumar might make a comeback on Hera Pheri 3. It seems producer Firoz Nadiadwala and he had a chat. More glory for India at the FIFA World Cup 2022 as Deepika Padukone will be there to unveil the trophy. Here is a complete lowdown…

Akshay Kumar to comeback to Hera Pheri 3

Fans were left unhappy when news of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3 went viral. The superstar also said on a public platform that he did not like the script. It seems this upset producer Firoz Nadiadwala. It was also said that Akshay Kumar charged an exorbitant sum of money. Now, the two had a meeting as per a report in Pinkvilla. It seems Akshay Kumar is reconsidering his decision and the duo want to make Hera Pheri 3 a huge hit.

Read More: Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar to return as Raju amidst reports of Kartik Aaryan replacing the OG star?

FIFA World Cup 2022: Deepika Padukone to unveil the trophy

Deepika Padukone will be soon flying to Qatar to unveil the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy. She will be one the top international stars to present the trophy. Nora Fatehi already gave a dance performance at FIFA World Cup 2022. Her act was much loved by all.

Salman Khan puts No Entry Main Entry on the backburner

It is reported by Pinkvilla that Salman Khan who was supposed to start work on No Entry Main Entry in January 2023 has put the film on the backburner. He is now working on other projects. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee and producer Boney Kapoor have the script ready. But it looks like Salman Khan has not given the final nod.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: The actress files fresh appeal

Hollywood tabloids have reported that Amber Heard has plans to file a fresh appeal. Her team is contesting that the Virginia court case was stacked against her. They have said it was void as the UK Court already held him guilty for domestic violence.

Kartik Aaryan to make his debut in South films soon

Talking to News18, Kartik Aryan has said that he would like to do South films. He said language is not a barrier. Kartik Aaryan said that he did like to a Tamil or Telugu film.

Read More: Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan to make his debut in South films soon? Here's what we know

