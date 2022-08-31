Treating antibiotic-resistant infections with peptides inspired by human saliva

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Antibiotic resistance is a problem that affects tens of millions of people worldwide every year. According to the CDC, “more than 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur in the United States each year, and more than 35,000 people die as a result.” Drug-resistant infections threaten advances in surgery, wound healing, cancer treatment, organ transplants and many other areas of modern medicine by diminishing our ability to control infections.

As the nation and the world face this formidable challenge, newly published work from researchers at the University of Minnesota could have a significant and positive impact on how we fight bacterial infections that are resistant to more traditional antibiotics, particularly in immunocompromised people. populations. The study, recently published in PLOS ONE by co-authors Sven-Ulrik Gorr, a professor at the School of Dentistry, and Elizabeth Hirsch, an associate professor at the College of Pharmacy, examined an antibacterial peptide developed at the School of Dentistry and its potential impact on drug-resistant bacteria .

The peptide is inspired by the structure of the human salivary protein, BPIFA2. The new research focused on whether the peptide could kill common resistant bacteria and bacterial biofilms, and whether the bacteria would become resistant to the new peptide.

To do this, they tested both a “left-handed” (LGL13K) and a “right-handed” (DGL13K) version of the peptide GL13K. These peptides were tested against Gram-negative, drug-resistant bacteria in Hirsch’s lab.

They found:

Although both versions of the peptide killed common Gram-negative bacteria, those bacteria did not develop resistance to the DGL13K peptide.

Although the LGL13K peptide resulted in drug resistance in the bacteria, that same resistance did not inhibit the DGL13K’s ability to target these bacteria.

Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that peptides developed from salivary protein may be effective at fighting bacteria, including drug-resistant, Gram-negative bacteria that are difficult to kill and harder to prevent from defending themselves against antibiotics.

“We were able to demonstrate significant in vitro activity against multidrug resistant bacteria tested in this project,” Hirsch said. “There are very few antibiotics on the market with activity against these organisms, especially resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Acinetobacter baumannii. Further investigation of this peptide in clinical development will be important for potential future treatment options.”

In the future, Gorr and Hirsch are exploring alternative uses for the drug, including how long drug resistance remains unattainable for these bacteria. The peptide is also being tested in wound infection models in collaboration with the University’s Center for Translational Medicine and Experimental Surgical Services.

Whether bacteria learn to fight off the antimicrobial properties of the DGL13K peptide, or the bacteria never catch up, this new discovery creates a way forward for fighting hard-to-kill bacteria, while also providing more time to learn why these drugs work well and how we can continue to fight resistance to bacteria and drugs.

“Without new antibiotics, we will see the end of modern medicine,” Gorr said.

Collaboration between the Faculty of the School of Dentistry and the College of Pharmacy was essential to the success of the study.

“I supplied the peptides and we found expertise in drug-resistant bacteria through the pharmacy,” Gorr said. ‘Dr. Hirsch brought her knowledge and I mine – neither of us could have done this alone. That’s what the university is all about.’

Compound found in trees has the potential to kill resistant bacteria

More information:

Sven-Ulrik Gorr et al, The antimicrobial peptide DGL13K is active against drug-resistant gram-negative bacteria and sub-inhibitory concentrations stimulate the growth of bacteria without causing resistance, PLOS ONE (2022). Sven-Ulrik Gorr et al, The antimicrobial peptide DGL13K is active against drug-resistant gram-negative bacteria and sub-inhibitory concentrations stimulate the growth of bacteria without causing resistance,(2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0273504

Provided by the University of Minnesota

