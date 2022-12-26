Treasury Turns Back on Disaster-Prone Cryptocurrencies After FTX Collapse

Treasury Turns Back on Disaster-Prone Crypto Sector After FTX Collapse Rocks Investors
The government appears to be backtracking on plans to boost the UK crypto sector following the implosion of one of the biggest exchanges in the industry.
In a statement in April, the Treasury announced plans to establish Britain as a “global technology hub for crypto assets” and make stablecoins, a form of cryptography that maintains a constant value, “a valid form of payment.”
The plans were hailed by Rishi Sunak, then Chancellor of the Exchequer, who said his “ambition” was for the UK to allow companies in the industry to “invest, innovate and grow in this country”.
Shattered dreams: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted out of court in Nassau, Bahamas
He added: “This is part of our plan to ensure the UK financial services industry is always at the forefront of technology and innovation.”
But when asked by the Mail for an update on plans, Treasury took a much more neutral tone, saying the government was now focused on bringing “certain crypto-asset activities within the scope of UK regulation.”
A spokesperson said: “The UK is committed to creating a regulatory environment in which businesses can innovate, while crucially maintaining financial stability and regulatory standards so that individuals and businesses can use the new technologies in a reliable and safe way.
The much tepier version of digital currencies follows a series of bankruptcies that have rocked the cryptocurrency sector in recent months, including the collapse of the FTX exchange and the arrest of founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
Is there a future for cryptocurrencies after the FTX collapse?
With his wrinkled T-shirts, unruly hair, and worn-looking chino shorts, thirty-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried doesn’t look like a billionaire.
And, after skyrocketing to wealth and power through the FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded, he has now fallen to earth just as quickly with its collapse.
The FTX implosion has been called one of the worst corporate failures for years and is compared by some to Enron, the American energy giant that shocked the world with its collapse.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies became popular in the wake of the credit crunch, in part because investors and others lost faith in central banks and major financial institutions that had failed to stop the collapse.
So will this mean that the end of cryptocurrency is taken seriously? Ruth Sunderland and Alex Brummer discuss the issue in the Strictly Business debate.