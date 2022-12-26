Treasury Turns Back on Disaster-Prone Cryptocurrencies After FTX Collapse

The government appears to be backtracking on plans to boost the UK crypto sector following the implosion of one of the biggest exchanges in the industry.

In a statement in April, the Treasury announced plans to establish Britain as a “global technology hub for crypto assets” and make stablecoins, a form of cryptography that maintains a constant value, “a valid form of payment.”

The plans were hailed by Rishi Sunak, then Chancellor of the Exchequer, who said his “ambition” was for the UK to allow companies in the industry to “invest, innovate and grow in this country”.

Shattered dreams: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted out of court in Nassau, Bahamas

He added: “This is part of our plan to ensure the UK financial services industry is always at the forefront of technology and innovation.”

But when asked by the Mail for an update on plans, Treasury took a much more neutral tone, saying the government was now focused on bringing “certain crypto-asset activities within the scope of UK regulation.”

A spokesperson said: “The UK is committed to creating a regulatory environment in which businesses can innovate, while crucially maintaining financial stability and regulatory standards so that individuals and businesses can use the new technologies in a reliable and safe way.

The much tepier version of digital currencies follows a series of bankruptcies that have rocked the cryptocurrency sector in recent months, including the collapse of the FTX exchange and the arrest of founder Sam Bankman-Fried.