Treasury probing Florida Gov. DeSantis’ migrant flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department’s internal watchdog is investigating whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis improperly used federal pandemic aid to fly migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as part of its effort to “drive illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” transport”.

The question is whether millions of dollars in interest earned on state and local Fiscal Recovery Funds paid out through the American Rescue Plan were used to facilitate transportation of about 50 Venezuelans from Texas to Massachusetts in mid-September, with a stopover in Florida en route.

The recovery fund program has: strict requirements how the money can be spent. Documents indicate Florida civil servants paid The Destin, Florida-based Vertol Systems Co. $1.56 million for the Martha’s Vineyard flight and possibly for a flight to Delaware, President Joe Biden’s home state, which ultimately didn’t happen.

The Office of the Inspector General has scheduled audit work on “recipients’ compliance with the Eligible Use Guidelines,” Deputy Inspector General of the Treasury Richard K. Delmar said in a letter addressed to Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., who requested the investigation.

“We intend to initiate this work as soon as possible, consistent with our other oversight mandates and priorities,” the letter said. Treasury has no confirmed Inspector General.

Markey wrote to the inspector general’s office in September, shortly after DeSantis arranged the trip, which received a lot of publicity. Florida governor said the migrants voluntarily traveled to Massachusetts.

“Using federal COVID relief funds in this way is contrary to Congressional intent and appears to be against federal law,” Markey and six other Massachusetts lawmakers wrote in a Sept. 17 letter to Delmar. Markey said DeSantis was “effectively using COVID-19 aid to score political points by exploiting vulnerable immigrants.”

The White House has called the trip to Martha’s Vineyard a “cruel, premeditated political stunt”.

Delmar did not specify when the probe would be completed. Other law enforcement agencies in the US have also launched investigations into migrant travel organized by Republican lawmakers to Democratic strongholds.

The flight also led to an investigation by a Texas sheriff and two lawsuits. The Treasury Department referred questions to the Inspector General’s office, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Associated Press reporter Curt Anderson contributed to this report.

