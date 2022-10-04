Treasury minister Andrew Griffith tells Tory conference he wants to see inheritance tax abolished

<!–

Chancellor of the Exchequer Andrew Griffith has revealed his desire for inheritance tax to be scrapped as he urged the Tories to be ‘politically brave’.

The former businessman, who is now Chancellor of the Exchequer, told a Conservative conference he would like to see the death penalty ‘eliminated’.

His view was backed by Lord Spencer, a major donor to the party, who claimed inheritance tax was ‘deeply unpopular’.

The Tory peer also claimed the tax was driving many of Britain’s wealthiest abroad.

Speaking at the event in Birmingham hosted by the Center for Policy Studies think tank, Mr Griffith admitted he ‘shouldn’t be talking about tax policy’ even as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

“I’m not going to talk about tax policy. It’s outside my swimming lane, even within the treasury,” he said.

‘But I have lots of my fantastic local association with me here and they will know that because they asked me at my selection meeting 27 months ago which tax – if I had the choice – I would most like to see abolished.

‘And history will record that it was the inheritance tax.’

Sir. Griffith also used the event to express his belief that the Tories needed to ‘celebrate wealth creation and risk-taking’ and ‘drive it into the system’.

He also urged the ‘fantastic’ Liz Truss to continue to be ‘politically brave’, even after her tenure as prime minister got off to a tumultuous start with a chaotic U-turn to scrap the 45p rate.

‘I celebrate wealth creation and risk taking. We need to drive it into the system, Mr Griffith added.

‘It cannot be right that the only time a businessman is on the BBC is because they are greedy, underpaying their staff or taking advantage of consumers.

‘It can’t be right, there’s another story to tell. The answer is that we – and this is why our new Prime Minister is so great – must be politically courageous and have the courage of our convictions to make these arguments.

‘I’m an MP in 2019 and not enough of us are making first principled defenses of why this is so important.’

Speaking at the same event, Lord Spencer – who donated £25,000 to Mrs Truss’s leadership campaign this summer – noted how the Tories had previously promised to scrap inheritance tax for almost all households when they were in opposition in 2007.

“My view is that inheritance tax is actually deeply unpopular – it’s better to call it death tax so it has better political language for it,” he said.

‘I would be terribly excited if our country, our government, reconsidered.

“Not least from an economic point of view, as it means that you actually keep capital in your own country.

“I know quite a few people who have earned considerable sums, and unfortunately a great many of them moved their tax domicile abroad.

“That’s one of the main reasons and I think it’s a sad loss for Britain.”