Treasury expecting Australian inflation to hit 7.75 per cent by end of 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s treasurer Jim Chalmers has revealed that his department expects inflation to reach unprecedented levels in 32 years.

Treasury now expects headline inflation to reach 7.75 percent by the end of 2022, the highest since the March 1990 quarter.

This is even more serious than Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe’s prediction of a seven percent inflation rate by Christmas.

“This is about giving you the best possible picture of what’s really going on,” said Dr. Chalmers to Parliament on Thursday.

‘There’s no point in walking on tiptoe under the pressure that people experience.

‘(We can’t) pretend our problems solve themselves’

Inflation rose 6.1 percent in the June quarter, the strongest increase since mid-2001.

Historic inflation levels JUNE 2022: 6.1 percent MARCH 2022: 5.1 percent JUNE 2001: 6.1 percent DECEMBER 1990: 6.9 percent JUNE 1990: 7.7 percent MARCH 1990: 8.7 percent JUNE 1987: 9.3 percent Annual Consumer Price Index data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released quarterly

But when the one-off effects of the GST were removed, it was the heaviest consumer price index since the December quarter of 1990.

Higher inflation means that workers will receive a cut in real wages, with the most recent increase in headline inflation much higher than the 5.2 percent increase in the minimum wage that went into effect on July 1 for some workers.

More than 2.5 million workers with awards received just a 4.6 percent increase from the Fair Work Commission.

With a wage price index growing just 2.4 percent in the year to March, Dr. Chalmers that there was no wage price spiral that drove up inflation, as in the early 1980s.