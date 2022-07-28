Treasury expecting Australian inflation to hit 7.75 per cent by end of 2022
Anthony Albanese’s treasurer is forecasting a 7.75% spike – the highest since 1990 – as he paints a bleak picture of the economy with falling real wages and $1 TRILLION in debt: ‘There’s no point in tiptoeing around it to walk’
- Treasury now expects inflation to reach 7.75 percent by the end of 2022
- This would be the worst headline inflation since the March 1990 quarter
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s treasurer Jim Chalmers has revealed that his department expects inflation to reach unprecedented levels in 32 years.
Treasury now expects headline inflation to reach 7.75 percent by the end of 2022, the highest since the March 1990 quarter.
This is even more serious than Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe’s prediction of a seven percent inflation rate by Christmas.
“This is about giving you the best possible picture of what’s really going on,” said Dr. Chalmers to Parliament on Thursday.
‘There’s no point in walking on tiptoe under the pressure that people experience.
‘(We can’t) pretend our problems solve themselves’
Inflation rose 6.1 percent in the June quarter, the strongest increase since mid-2001.
Historic inflation levels
JUNE 2022: 6.1 percent
MARCH 2022: 5.1 percent
JUNE 2001: 6.1 percent
DECEMBER 1990: 6.9 percent
JUNE 1990: 7.7 percent
MARCH 1990: 8.7 percent
JUNE 1987: 9.3 percent
Annual Consumer Price Index data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released quarterly
But when the one-off effects of the GST were removed, it was the heaviest consumer price index since the December quarter of 1990.
Higher inflation means that workers will receive a cut in real wages, with the most recent increase in headline inflation much higher than the 5.2 percent increase in the minimum wage that went into effect on July 1 for some workers.
More than 2.5 million workers with awards received just a 4.6 percent increase from the Fair Work Commission.
With a wage price index growing just 2.4 percent in the year to March, Dr. Chalmers that there was no wage price spiral that drove up inflation, as in the early 1980s.