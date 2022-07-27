Treasurer Jim Chalmers take swipe at Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe’s mortgage buffers suggestion

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has lashed out at the beleaguered Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe’s suggestion that Australian borrowers can cope with rising interest rates and inflation because they have savings.

The federal government confirmed on Wednesday that inflation rose 6.1 percent in the June quarter, raising the likelihood of a super-large rate hike by the RBA next week.

Chalmers disagreed with Lowe’s suggestion that most borrowers had a savings buffer by staying at home during the lockdown, and therefore could cope with variable mortgage rates and the rising cost of living.

“Well, there’s a lot of commentary about people having buffers in their home loans, which I think is wrongly assuming that interest rates are going up and inflation isn’t hurting people,” he said.

dr. Lowe, who has a $1,076,029 reward package, suggested last week that most borrowers could handle it because they had built up adequate savings buffers.

“Household savings are still higher than before the pandemic and many households have built up large financial buffers, including payments on mortgage accounts,” he told the Australian Strategic Business Forum.

Australia’s major banks are all expecting the Reserve Bank to raise spot interest rates by 50 basis points in both August and September.

But economists, including Gareth Aird, Commonwealth Bank’s head of Australian economics, have said there was an external chance of a 75 basis point increase, which would be the strongest monthly increase since December 1994.

Borrowers in May, June and July have already weathered 125 basis points in rate hikes, the worst since 1994.

dr. Chalmers said variable rate hikes meant borrowers would struggle to cope with the worsening cost of living.

“For every dollar people find to pay off their mortgages, every extra dollar, that means a dollar that can’t be spent on the skyrocketing costs of other essentials,” he said.

“We need to take a broad view of the impact of inflation on the economy, but also on the most vulnerable Australians.”

The deputy of Dr. Lowe, Michele Bullock, also gave a speech last week noting that a minority of borrowers would struggle to cope with interest rate hikes.

“Some households are more likely to experience financial stress than others,” she said.

“High debt is especially vulnerable to a loss of real income due to higher inflation, especially in combination with rising interest rates and a fall in house prices.”

In his speech, Dr. Lowe said some borrowers would struggle, but only with reference to his colleague’s comments.

“But as my colleague, Michele Bullock, discussed yesterday, not all households are the same,” he said.

“Recent borrowers and lower-income borrowers tend to have smaller buffers.”

The consumer price index rose in the June quarter at its strongest pace since mid-2001, after unemployment fell to a 48-year low of 3.5 percent last month.

But excluding the one-off effect of the introduction of GST, Australia’s CPI was the highest since the December quarter of 1990, during the first Gulf War.