Treasurer Jim Chalmers hints Stage Three tax cuts could be dumped after UK dumps plan

Millions of Australians could miss out on big tax cuts, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers suggesting they could be under review after a controversial tax policy was dumped in Britain.

The former coalition government, with Labor’s support in opposition, introduced sweeping step three tax changes in 2019, in an election year shortly before the pandemic.

Laws were passed that from July 2024 will see the number of tax brackets reduced from five to four for the first time since 1984.

This would mean the 37 percent tax bracket was abolished and a new 30 percent tax bracket created for all individuals earning between $45,000 and $200,000.

A new top marginal tax rate of 45 percent would apply to those earning more than $200,000, giving them tax breaks of $11,640 a year.

But with a gross national debt approaching $1 trillion — after $300 billion for pandemic welfare measures in 2020 — Dr. Chalmers hinted that the upcoming October 25 budget could review it.

The treasurer was confident that stage three tax cuts were here to stay, but took a dig at new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who has abandoned plans for major tax cuts after a poor reaction from currency and financial markets.

Her mini-Budget U-turn undoes a plan to scrap the top marginal tax rate of 45 percent for Britons earning more than 150,000 pounds ($263,900).

“The broader point is sufficiently relevant to us that when you get monetary policy and fiscal policy out of hand, as the British risk doing, then there are consequences not only for the budget, but also for the economy,” says Dr. Chalmers said Tuesday.

‘I see what is happening in the UK as a cautionary tale about getting the fiscal and monetary balance out of whack.

“We need to ensure that spending in the budget, especially in these uncertain global times, is directed towards what is affordable and sustainable and responsible and sufficiently targeted.

‘I think that’s one of the lessons from Britain.’

Mrs Truss’s unfunded pledge to win over a Conservative party of Tory MPs last month sent the British pound sinking to a record low against the US dollar after bond and stock markets reacted negatively to her expensive tax cut plan.

The Bank of England had to intervene by buying longer-dated UK government bonds to prevent UK borrowing costs from rising with inflation already at 9.9 per cent in August – leading to higher interest rates.

The Australian Parliamentary Budget Office estimated that phase three tax cuts would cost $243 billion over 10 years from 2024-25, in response to a question from Greens leader Adam Bandt.

In the 2018-19 financial year, 2.3 million Australians earned $90,000 to $180,000, and more of these benefit workers as the 37 per cent marginal tax rate is scrapped to a 30 per cent rate.

Only 510,000 people earned more than $180,000 a year.

Australia’s 6.1 million Australians earning $37,000 to $90,000 now pay a marginal tax rate of 32.5 per cent.

Under step three, those earning between the tax-free threshold of $18,200 and $41,000 will pay a marginal rate of 19 percent, while those earning more than $45,000 will pay the new 30 percent marginal tax rate.

Treasury figures showed those earning more than $200,000 a year received the biggest tax cut at $11,640 compared to $8,640 for those earning more than $1800,000.

An average full-time worker on $92,000 would get $2,340 back.

ANZ economists Adelaide Timbrell and Madeline Dunk said Dr. Chalmers’ comments on Britain suggested the Treasurer would be reluctant to introduce new spending measures in the Budget.

“As such, we expect Labour’s first budget to emphasize the transparency and credibility of the figures and limit further policy action,” they said.

ANZ forecasts a budget deficit of $35-40 billion for 2022-23.

“Beyond 2022-2023, we expect structural spending pressure and a slowdown in economic growth to push the deficit higher,” it said.