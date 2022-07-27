Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers ‘confronting’ news about the economy amid record high inflation

The ‘confrontational’ news forecasted by Treasurer Jim Chalmers has arrived, with revised forecasts taking into account inflationary pressures and global forces that will hit Australia’s economic growth.

The federal treasurer has repeatedly pressured households and the economy will take a hit, labeling inflation, interest rates and debt and the prospects for economic growth as “confrontational.”

On Thursday, in his first statement on the economic outlook to the federal parliament, he will reveal the economic pain he has hinted at.

“The headwinds our economy faces – higher inflation at the top of that list, along with slowing global growth – are now reflected in revised economic results and forecasts,” said Dr. Chalmers say.

‘As a result, the growth in the past financial year, this financial year and the next financial year fell by half a percentage point.’

The new figures show that real gross domestic product grew by three and three quarters percent in 2021-2022, instead of four and a half percent as estimated before the election.

The forecast for GDP growth in 2022-2023 has been revised from three and a half percent to three percent.

Growth is expected to slow further in 2023-24, by two percent, down from the previously forecast two and a half percent.

His statement comes after a sharp rise in annual inflation in the June quarter to 6.1 percent – the highest rate in 21 years.

Australia outperforms much of the world, but inflation is making it difficult for people to pay the bills, added the treasurer.

“Our high inflation is mainly, but not exclusively, global,” said Mr Chalmers.

“It will disappear, but not overnight.”

dr. Chalmers will outline the challenges for Australia at home and globally.

“The Australian economy is growing, but so are the challenges,” he says.

‘Some are homegrown, others come from all over the world.’

The statement comes after the International Monetary Fund lowered its outlook for global growth and warned that the world was on the brink of recession if the risks of high inflation and the war in Ukraine were left unchecked.

The Economic Support Office has forecast that real GDP will slow to 3.2 percent in 2022, compared with April’s forecast of 3.6 percent.

It added that world growth had contracted — or turned negative — in the second quarter due to downturns in China and Russia.

It also lowered its growth forecast for 2023 to 2.9 percent, from 3.6 percent earlier.

“The world may soon be teetering on the brink of a global recession, just two years after the last,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said at a news conference in Washington on Tuesday.

The treasurer’s statement will not focus on budget forecasts – which he is saving for a new Labor budget in October – but it will paint a picture of what Australians can expect when it comes to budget outcomes.

The latest monthly financial statement for May released by the Treasury Department showed that the underlying budget deficit for 2021/22 was $33.4 billion.

This was an improvement from the $79.8 billion deficit forecast in the former coalition government’s 2022/23 budget announced in March.

dr. Chalmers said Wednesday that the deficit had been improved by higher commodity prices and higher employment.

“But what I’m going to explain… is that the things that have worked for us in the budget are temporary, very temporary, and some of the challenges are more sustainable,” he said.

dr. Chalmers will tell parliament that the new Labor government has not caused the mess, but it will take responsibility for cleaning it up.

“We have what it takes to quell these threats, make our way through this difficult period and seize the opportunities of this new era.”