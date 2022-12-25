‘Treasured daughter’, 22, mowed down and killed by police car

A 22-year-old woman who was killed after being hit by a police car in a horror crash on Christmas Eve has been named by her family.

Rachael Louise Moore was beaten at 8:10 pm in the Kensington area of ​​Liverpool and died of her injuries.

Her devastated family has paid tribute to their “cherished daughter,” saying in a statement: “Rachael Louise Moore, aged 22, cherished daughter of Alison and Ian, sister of Ben and much-loved granddaughter of Nana Sue.

Partner to Jack and caring friend to many. She will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched. The family requests that their privacy be respected during this devastating time.”

Rachael Louise Moore (pictured) was beaten at 8.10pm in the Kensington area of ​​Liverpool and tragically died of her injuries

Emergency services were called to the scene on Sheil Road last night, but Rachael was tragically pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The Independent Bureau of Police Behavior is expected to investigate the collision.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson of the MATRIX Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: ‘Following Rachael’s death, we are assisting the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Our sincere thoughts and condolences go out to Rachael’s family, who are devastated by this tragic incident. Specially trained Family Liaison Officers currently support them.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact us as we try to determine the circumstances. I would also like to ask anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or smart doorbell footage that could help us get in touch. As usual, the incident was referred to the IOPC. The family requests that their privacy be respected at this time.”

A police van and police tape cordoned off Sheil Road in Kensington, Liverpool last night after the incident

The woman in her 20s was hit by a police car around 8:10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. In the photo: a police car at the intersection of the road

Other emergency services were called to the scene, but unfortunately doctors were unable to save the woman’s life

Witnesses on the scene told the Liverpool Echo there was ‘a lot of police’, one of whom said they saw a woman hit by a car.

One person told the outlet, “It’s horrific. It’s Christmas Eve. Whatever it is, it looks bad. It’s heartbreaking.’

Merseyside Police have asked that anyone who witnessed the collision or has anything captured on CCTV or dashcam to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, by email at sciu@merseyside.police.uk or via @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Center’ on Facebook, reference 857 as of Saturday 24th December.

It came on a heartbreaking night for the town, after a woman in her 20s was killed in a shooting at a pub in Wallasey in Wirral.

A gunman opened fire on the packed Lighthouse Inn, hitting a woman and at least three men, also wounding several other people.

The female victim was taken to hospital for her injuries, but unfortunately died the same night

According to police, the gunman fled in a dark-colored Mercedes and remains a fugitive.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the shooter is asked to contact authorities immediately.

Superintendent David McCaughrean said the shooting took place in a “busy venue full of young people.”