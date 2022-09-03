Treasure hunters discover Swastika-marked coins that prove Hitler’s men WERE at Polish palace

Treasure hunters searching for Nazi gold on the grounds of an 18th-century palace in Poland have found a scattering of World War II German coins.

The six Reichsbank pfennigs clearly marked with swastikas were discovered in the palace in the village of Minkowskie when workers cleared soil from one of the three sites surveyed.

Dated 1942, 1944 and 1945, each of the coins worth one pfennig is stamped with the name Reichsbank, the central bank of the German Reich from 1876 to 1945.

Posting the find on YouTube, Bart Zelaytys of the Silesian Bridge Foundation who is leading the hunt said: ‘The guys were working at this location sorting the sand and we have a small find here.

‘We have six pfennigs, Reich pfennigs, and as you can see the years run from 1942 to 1945.

“We’ve got some swastikas. So what does it mean? Well, Nazis were here. They were here. We know for sure.’

Bart Zelaytys shows the six coins found in Minkowskie in the palm of his hand

Mr Zelaytys (pictured) and his team found a metal canister buried 30 feet below the surface of an old orangery in the ruins of a palace in Poland

The six Nazi-era coins were found next to what Zelaytys described as a “small water source” (center photo)

The six coins, worth one pfennig, or penny, were produced between 1942 and 1945

In May this year, the group discovered a metal canister buried 30 feet below the surface of an old orangery in the palace’s 14-acre park.

Treasures are believed to have been buried there that were stolen on the orders of SS boss Heinrich Himmler to establish a Fourth Reich.

The bus is believed to contain the so-called ‘Gold of Breslau’, which went missing from police headquarters in what is now the nearby Polish city of Wroclaw, but the bus is also thought to contain jewelry and valuables from the private collections of wealthy Germans who lived in the city. region.

To protect their valuable possessions against the advancing Red Army, the wealthy Germans handed over their loot to the SS.

The location was revealed by secret documents, a diary of an SS officer and a map that the treasure hunters received from the descendants of officers who belonged to a secret lodge that was more than 1,000 years old.

The same diary, reportedly written by a senior SS officer, is also said to reveal the location of another palace in the region where 28 tons of treasure are said to have been buried at the bottom of a well.

Among the bundle of documents is a letter from a senior SS officer named von Stein to one of the girls who worked at the palace in Minkowskie and who later became his lover.

The officer wrote: ‘My dear Inge, I will fulfill my assignment, with God’s will. Some transports were successful. I hereby entrust you with the other 48 heavy chests of the Reichsbank and all the family chests.

“Only you know where they are. May God help you and help me fulfill my commission.’

The pencil-written pages of the diary are said to identify 11 locations in Lower Silesia, which was German territory before and during the war.

A note dated March 12, 1945, referring to the treasure in the palace in Minkowskie, reads: “A trough has been dug in the orangery, which is a safe ”home” for the delivered boxes and containers.”

It goes on: ’48 Reichsbank chests, in good condition, were hidden, very well covered with earth and ‘greened’ with still living plants.

“Let providence watch over us.”

After being given permission to dig for the bus, the Silesian Bridge Foundation has now discovered two more locations where they believe other Lannister’s with other treasures could be hidden.

He said, ‘Why would they put coins in a well of water?

“Well maybe for a congratulation, hoping you’ll come back. In the hope that you will return to a place where you left something behind.

‘This gives us a nice boost of optimism.’