Trea Turner homers as Dodgers hold on to beat Padres in Game 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner homered and doubled when the Los Angeles Dodgers got off to a fast start on Tuesday-evening, holding off the San Diego Padres 5-3 in their NL Division Series opener.

Behind 17-game winner Julio Urias, the Dodgers raced to an early 5-0 lead and appeared to be heading for another blowout from the Padres.

Los Angeles dominated in the regular season with a 14-5 lead, beating San Diego 109-47. The 111-win Dodgers claimed the NL West and the Padres finished second, 22 games back.

While Sandy Koufax watched from the owner’s box, Urias retired the first eight batters he faced until Austin Nola doubled with two outs in the third.

"They did a good job fighting, getting those runs early and putting us in a good place to win."

Chris Martin, who had two saves this season, gave up a single in the ninth, when the Padres had the potential tying run at the plate. Craig Kimbrel, getting closer and closer, was dropped from the Dodgers’ roster for this best-of-five game.

Game 2 is Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium before the series shifts south to San Diego.

“No moral wins, but the last part of the game was better than the first for us,” said Padres manager Bob Melvin.

,,We had the feeling that in the last innings we had a chance to win this game”, he said. “I think everyone is pretty eager to get out of here.”

The Padres came out of a win in the decisive Game 3 of the wildcard series over the Mets in New York on Sunday night.

The Dodgers, who had five days off after parting, showed no signs of rust.

In the first, Turner hit a 419-foot shot into the left field pavilion for his second career postseason home run and first as a Dodger. Two batters later, Will Smith doubled and scored on Max Muncy’s two-out single for a 2-0 lead.

The Dodgers batted around in the third inning and scored three more runs.

Turner doubled the lead and after Freddie Freeman flied out, Smith stepped in and doubled down to the deep left center, almost the same spot where Turner’s ball landed. Gavin Lux doubled to the right corner with two outs, drove in Smith and chased Mike Clevinger.

Steven Wilson came in and promptly walked Trayce Thompson to load the bases.

Cody Bellinger initially choked and initially thought he had been hit by a pitch and took first base when Muncy was forced to go in. But on video review, the ball seemed to hit the button of the bat. Bellinger was recalled to the plate and Muncy returned to third.

Bellinger was first safe on an error by first baseman Wil Myers and Muncy scored. The ball hit the heel of Myers’ glove and he missed it on the pickup, leaving him no chance to play the fast Bellinger.

The Dodgers’ attack – baseball’s highest score this season – stalled after the third. Their lone runner was Freeman, who walked. Mookie Betts and Freeman were a combined 0 for 7 with two strikeouts.

The Dodgers hadn’t played a must-win game since mid-June before running away with the division. But in the fifth they ran into problems.

That’s when the Padres finally got to Urias, closing to 5-3 after conceding three consecutive goals.

Myers led off with a solo shot from the opposite field to the left. Trent Grisham had an RBI-grounder that scored Jake Cronenworth, who had singled. Nola’s sacrifice fly scored Ha-Seong Kim, who doubled.

San Diego threatened again in the sixth against Evan Phillips, but the defense saved him.

Juan Soto pulled a first walk. Heavily booed by the crowd of 52,407, Manny Machado followed with an infield trickler the Dodgers hoped would roll foul. It didn’t, and went for a single.

After pinch-hitter Josh Bell struckout, Myers emerged as the potential go-ahead run.

Myers grounded into an inning-ending double play, started by second baseman Gavin Lux. He flipped at Turner and double-clicked the shortstop before firing to the first to get Myers.

Urias gave up three runs and four hits in five innings. The lefthander struckout six batters and walked no batter.

Clevinger gave up five runs — four earned — and six hits in 2 2/3 innings. The righthander struckout three batters and walked.

MOVE ROSTER

Kimbrel had already been relegated from his role in the ninth inning two weeks ago, after struggling for much of the season in relief of Kenley Jansen, who left as a free agent last winter.

NEXT ONE

RH Yu Darvish, who had a 3.10 ERA in the regular season, opens Game 2 for the Padres. LH Clayton Kershaw, the three-time Cy Young Award winner, goes for the Dodgers.