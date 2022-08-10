Travis Scott ‘sells over $1 MILLION worth of merchandise during his performances at London’s O2 Arena’

<!–

He played at London’s O2 Arena on August 6 and 7.

And Travis Scott, 31, reportedly sold over $1 million in merchandise during his two appearances on The Big Smoke, breaking BTS’s previous UK sales record.

Hoodies designed specifically for the rapper’s London shows went for $100 to $125, shirts ranged from $45 to $75, and hats sold for $45 each.

A source told TMZ that Travis sold more than $1 million in merchandise during his weekend concerts in London, setting a record for performers in the UK.

The insider also revealed to the publication that the rapper is the only artist to sell at least $1 million worth of merchandise in the UK

They claimed that BTS sold just under $1 million worth of goods during their Love Yourself World Tour UK dates at the O2 in London on October 9-10, 2018.

Travis Scott’s O2 appearances in London marked his first arena show in London after a deadly stampede claimed 10 lives during his Astroworld festival appearance last year.

His last concert was not without incident, when an audience member threw a heavy object on stage but Travis missed.

Travis seemed annoyed by the disruption to his set, but he kept rapping and refused to let the disruption take him off the horse.

The rapper was supported at the performances by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi. The couple also share a son, Wolf, whom they welcomed in February.

In November, when Kylie was pregnant with their son, she attended Travis’ Astroworld festival concert where a deadly crush of bodies took place.

The death toll from the tragic incident rose to 10 when a nine-year-old boy named Ezra Blount succumbed to his injuries.

Travis largely withdrew from the limelight after Astroworld, and plans to have him appear at Coachella this year were scrapped.