Travis Scott seen shooting new music video in LA with Pharrell Williams… after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott was spotted shooting a music video in Los Angeles with Pharrell Williams on Friday.

The 31-year-old American rapper was joined on the outdoor set by famed producer Pharrell Williams. The two seemed to be judging a few things before getting out the cameras and filming.

The Houston-bred rapper and producer wore jeans with embroidered cowboy boots over his sneakers and a Slayer t-shirt.

Back to work: Travis Scott was spotted shooting a music video in Los Angeles with Pharrell Williams on Friday

Looks good: Travis Scott was joined by the famed producer on the outdoor set, where they seemed to review a few things before filming

Travis rocked his signature braided hairdo and completed his look with glittering diamond studs in his ears, a flashy necklace and sunglasses.

The artist has kept a low profile since tragedy struck at his sold-out Astroworld Festival last November.

During the performance, a ravaging crowd followed, killing eight people and two others later dying in hospital from compression suffocation.

Back on stage: The performer has kept a low profile since tragedy struck at his sold-out Astroworld Festival last November – pictured at the O2 Arena on August 7 in London, England

Clap along: Pharrell performs in concert at the second annual Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas

Lucky: Williams has received numerous awards and nominations; he has won 13 Grammys, including three as Producer of the Year

The singer has repeatedly evaded responsibility for the tragedy, at one point blaming his “in-ear” person for not stopping the show, despite the audience begging him to do so.

Alex Hilliard, a lawyer representing the family of victim Ezra Blount, nine, told TMZ that Travis “didn’t just learn” that he can control the crowd at his shows.

The rapper retired from his show in Coney Island on July 4 after some fans climbed on a lighting truss during his performance.

Fan safety: The rapper stopped his show in Coney Island on July 4 after some fans climbed on a lighting bar during his performance

Rare Show: Scott performed after the stage at the “Players Party”, co-hosted by Michael Rubin, on July 18 in Los Angeles, California

Busy Man: The rapper attended the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Travis then resumed the show after ordering them to climb down.

The family of the late nine-year-old victim has filed suit against the performer, who claims he picks and chooses when fans’ safety comes first, adding that he knows how to stop a performance when he wants to.

The BET Award winner and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, have two children: four-year-old Stormi Webster and a six-month-old son.

Family man: The happy dad held his daughter in the air backstage at the Bilboard Music Awards – pictured (lr) Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster and Travis Scott at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15

Va Voom: Kylie and Travis look in love on the gray carpet