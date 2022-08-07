Travis Scott headlines first arena show since Astroworld deaths… as someone throws a heavy object

Travis Scott headlined his first arena show since the Astroworld tragedy last fall in London on Saturday.

The 31-year-old rapper took the stage at The O2 to perform in front of a huge range of fans.

The show featured a scary moment for the performer when he was nearly hit by a large object thrown into the crowd by someone.

Travis wore a gray T-shirt with white and red designs on the front, as well as matching pants.

His hair fell into thick braids and his eyes were covered in shades of white that just had a slit over the eyes.

His first big show in many months got off to a rocky start when a fan threw a heavy object at the nine-time Grammy nominee early in his set.

The object made a loud bang behind him while he was rapping. He reportedly seemed annoyed and upset by the distraction, but kept on rapping.

On top of that awkward moment, the star also revealed a new song to the public.

Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy performed the song God’s Country, a song that was cut from Kanye West’s hit 2021 album Donda.

Fans posted a number of videos on Twitter of the star bouncing around while playing the unknown song.

TMZ reported that his daughter Stormi and lady love Kylie Jenner were also in the building for his big night.

Travis and Kylie were later spotted on a night out at The Twenty Two in Mayfair. He was wearing a white leather jacket with black stripes that ran down his arms and turned red in the middle. A thick gold chain hung from his sternum.

Kylie wore a red and white crop-top jacket and a frayed denim skirt. Her black hair was parted in the middle and fell halfway down her back. Sunglasses covered her eyes despite the late hour.

Scott’s London concerts are just the latest in his career comeback.

The rapper (born Jacques Bermon Webster II) announced his Road to Utopia residency at the Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas’ Resorts World earlier this week, via a press release.

The show is billed as “a mind-blowing, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” with tickets available for the first two shows—September 17 and October 15—on ZoukGroupLV.com.

He also performed at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 in May, Rolling Loud in Miami last month, and was announced as an artist at the Primavera Sound festival in South America in November.

This comes after the November concert in Houston, Texas, which was marred by a crowd tragedy that left 10 people dead.