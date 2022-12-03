Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner put up a love-up display at Art Basel bash

Kylie Jenner put on a sweetheart show with her long-term boyfriend Travis Scott on Friday night when she attended an Art Basel party in Miami Beach.

The beauty mogul, 25, wrapped her arms around the rapper as he nestled his head into her neck for a sweet hug.

Travis went to the bash, hosted by Wayne and Cynthia Boich, and later performed alongside 50 Cent while Kylie was there to support.

Sweet: Kylie Jenner wrapped her arms around beau Travis Scott on Friday night as they put on a rare beloved display while attending a star-studded party in Miami during Art Basel

She donned an oversized leather jacket for the look and pulled her raven black locks into a half bun.

Kylie kept her black sunglasses on as she clutched a matching mini handbag in one hand and a glass in the other and gave Travis a sip as she shared the drink.

The musician wore a black T-shirt with a red print design and silver chains while protecting his face with a gray baseball cap.

Smitten: The beauty mogul wrapped her arms around the rapper as he nestled his head into her neck for a sweet hug

Stunner: She donned an oversized leather jacket for the look and pulled her raven black locks into a half bun

The sweet couple showed up at the party in high spirits and whispered to each other while sharing a smile.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their daughter Stormi, four, in February 2018 before becoming parents to a baby boy again earlier this year – whose name was initially Wolf, but has yet to be confirmed.

The pair initially started dating in 2017 and got matching tattoos the same year, and despite taking a break from each other in 2019, they seem to be stronger than ever.

And it was a night of party hopping for Kylie, who was previously seen heading to another Art Basel bash at Loren Ridinger’s house, which her sisters Kim and Khloe also attended.

She was photographed as she arrived at the party showing off her ensemble underneath the jacket, showing off her midriff in a black cropped mini dress.

Intimate: The sweet couple appeared at the party in good spirits and whispered to each other while smiling

Rising: Kylie Jenner caused temperatures to soar when she arrived at the same Art Basel party as her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian in Miami Beach on Friday night

She added inches to her enviable body with a pair of black double strap heels.

Miami Beach’s annual Art Basel event took place December 1-3, featuring leading galleries from five continents showcasing modern and contemporary art, as well as the new generation of rising stars.

And it comes after Kylie was a vision in pink when she promoted her eponymous makeup line on Friday.

The reality star turned businesswoman let her curves do the talking in a blush dress as she posed with her lip kit product.

The post was to promote her Velvet Lip Kits, which was set to hit the site on December 12.

Kylie looked stunning in her all pink look. Her sexy dress hugged her slim waist and hips while her raven black hair was blow-dried in a voluminous style.

Hot stuff: The influencer, 25, flashed her midriff in a cut-out black mini dress that she wore under a leather jacket while accessorizing with wraparound sunglasses

On her complexion, she rocked a layer of pink blush, a smoky eye, and matte lips. She also flaunted a trendy claw pink manicure.

Kylie was only 17 when she launched her hugely successful makeup business with her iconic lip kits.

“I was 17 when I launched Kylie Cosmetics,” she said in a video last year describing her company’s origin story. “It feels weird that this is my life now, but looking back, makeup has just been part of my DNA.”

Beautiful in pink! Kylie was a vision in pink as she promoted her eponymous makeup line on Friday

She eventually turned to her mother Kris Jenner for help starting her business.

“I remember her saying, ‘Can we have a little meeting someday?’ And I said, “Yeah, do you want to have a little meeting?” She was about 17, 16,” Kris shared. “And she goes, I finally figured out what I want to do with my life.”

Her dream was to enter the makeup business and she planned to start with a lip kit.

“I said, ‘Well Kylie, you have a savings that you’ve made all these years from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ I said, “You’re going to have to use your own money if you really want to make this work, because that’s going to be your motivation and drive.”

Ultimately, Kylie’s lip kits sold out in less than a minute when she launched them in 2015.

Kylie’s ultimate venture expanded from just lip kits to a whole range of cosmetics, including eye shadow, blusher and foundation.