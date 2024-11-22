Police make a huge discovery in Travis Kelce’s burglary investigation

Travis Kelce’s stolen watch has been recovered by police after his $6 million mansion was broken into last month, reports indicate.

Both Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes saw their luxury properties raided by thieves within 24 hours, with an FBI investigation leading police to believe a South American crime gang was responsible.

While Patrick would have done that lost jerseys, medals, trophies, awards and more, Travis reportedly had $100,000 in jewelry and his very first Super Bowl sweater taken from his home in Leawood, Kansas.

According to ABC News, via radio station Michigan WCSYAuthorities now found Kelce’s watch this week in Providence, Rhode Island.

Police had not previously disclosed that a watch had been stolen from the Chiefs’ notebook, although they did confirm that $20,000 in cash had been taken.

Following the burglaries at Kelce and Mahomes’ properties, the NFL this week sent a security alert to team security directors and the players’ union about organized and experienced criminals targeting the homes of professional athletes.

The FBI believes the thieves going after sports stars are part of a wider underworld organization, meaning players have been warned to take extra precautions at home.

Reports suggest Kelce and Mahomes may have been two victims in a ‘calculated’ attack following other burglaries involving athletes near Minneapolis and Milwaukee.

Burglars reportedly targeted Mahomes’ Belton pad around midnight on Oct. 6. Kelce’s home across the border in Kansas was burglarized shortly after on Oct. 7, the day the Chiefs faced the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium with Taylor Swift watching in the stands.

Earlier this month, NBA star Bobby Portis said thieves broke in and took “most of his prized possessions” while he was on the court for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Following the burglaries Mahomes would have wasted no time in ensuring that the burglary of his Belton mansion is not repeated.

It is claimed the 29-year-old beefed up security at the home just days later, with his gated community also taking extra measures to prevent further burglaries.