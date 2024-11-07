Travis Kelce slammed by devastated Democrats for ‘poorly-timed’ Instagram post: ‘Read the room’

Travis Kelce has taken a beating on social media for posting a series of photos to his Instagram account as much of the country mourned the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

Kelce did not endorse either candidate before Election Day, but his girlfriend Taylor Swift was in Kamala Harris’ camp and was disappointed by Tuesday’s result, in which Donald Trump sealed his return to the White House.

The Chiefs superstar then ruffled some feathers an hour after the result was announced, taking to his Instagram account to share some photos from Monday night’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the photos themselves weren’t at all controversial, the moment apparently was, and the comments section quickly became flooded with fans.

“Read the room Travis,” one wrote, while another added: “Travis please not now we’re grieving.”

Travis Kelce has received criticism on social media for his ‘untimely’ celebration post

Democrats filled the comments to tell Kelce he shouldn’t have posted after the election.

Another of Kelce’s fans added: “bb love you but I feel like maybe this could have been rescheduled to post any day but today.”

Trump fans also quickly found their way to the comments section to egg on Kelce and Swift, even though the tight end did not reveal his political allegiance in any way.

In the snaps, Kelce can be seen during his last impressive performance on the NFL field, where he racked up 14 receptions on 16 targets for exactly 100 yards.

Taylor Swift (left) had endorsed Harris, but lost to Donald Trump on election night.

On Monday night, Swift sat between Kelce’s mother, Donna (left), and her own mother, Andrea (right).

It was the first time this season he reached triple-figure yards, and despite not scoring a touchdown, it was his most productive display of the season so far.

The Chiefs ultimately took the 30-24 victory in overtime to continue their record of being the only undefeated team in the NFL this season.

It’s unclear whether Swift remained with Kelce in Kansas City until Election Day, and she has yet to break her silence since Trump’s victory.