Travis Kelce is BODY SLAMMED to the ground by Derwin James in Chiefs win over Chargers

Travis Kelce was absolutely crushed by Chargers safety Derwin James Thursday night – and the hit came just days after Kelce complimented him and eerily foreshadowed his fate.

As Kelce broke loose for an 18-yard gain to set the Chiefs up with a first goal in three, James picked up the 250-pound tight end and drove him into the ground.

The violent tackle was almost reminiscent of a WWE move and caused Kelce to lose the ball after hitting the ground, although it was not a fumble and Kansas City retained possession.

Travis Kelce’s massive frame was picked up in the air by Derwin James on Thursday night

And the tight end lost the ball after contact with the ground, though it wasn’t a fumble

While Kelce may have been shocked by the piece, he wouldn’t have been hugely surprised by James’ strength when he raved about him earlier this week.

‘Derwin James husband. He’s an absolute beast on the defensive side, I have a lot of respect for him,” Kelce said on his”New heights’ show that he co-hosts with brother (and Eagles center) Jason Kelce.

“Both in covering the pass and just absolutely throwing his weight around. There’s a lot of certainties here throwing their weight around, but he’s one of the bigger guys who can really lay the wood, man.’

And his brother Jason, a four-time All-Pro, also had a lot of credit to offer.

“I’ve definitely seen him destroy attacking linemen,” the center said.

“He hits harder than most linebackers in the league.”

The hit on Kelce was one of nine tackles on the night for James – including one for a loss – as he and the Chargers went 27-24 to the Chiefs.

Kelce was a bit quiet by his lofty standards, as the three-time All-Pro was held at 51 yards on five catches.

The two teams won’t face each other until November 20 (week 11), so Kelce has some time to enjoy James from a safe distance.

“He’s one of my favorite footballers to watch,” he said, “except when we play against them.”