Travis Kelce asks baby question amid romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce could already be planning parenthood with Taylor Swift after making a joke during his Amazon Prime hosting duties.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, who has been dating the pop sensation for more than a year, joked about having a whole baby while hosting the latest episode of ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ on PrimeVideo.

Retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who appeared as a guest on the game show, claimed that being older makes one “wiser” during part of the program.

‘Is that what happens when you have children? Are you getting smarter?’ Kelce replied, prompting Fitzpatrick to nod his head.

“Man, is that all I had to do to become brilliant?” Kelce asked.

‘Just have a baby!’ Fitzpatrick responded

Meanwhile, the 14-time Grammy Award winner may also be thinking about babies after integrating herself with the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs’ wives and girlfriends.

Swift has been incredibly busy over the past year with her sold-out global Eras Tour, but as it nears its end, the focus will soon turn to the next phase of her life.

And as her relationship with NFL superstar Kelce goes from strength to strength, fans all said the same thing when a photo of her emerged from a Chiefs game earlier this month.

An image posted to Instagram by Chariah Gordon – wife of Travis’ teammate Mecole Hardman – shows Swift showing her maternal instincts by holding Gordon’s daughter.

The singer has such a good bond with the WAGs that Gordon’s daughter Ci now even calls her ‘Aunt Tay’.

Swift has grown close with a number of WAGs on the team, including Gordon and Brittany Mahomes.

Speaking to Glamor magazine, Gordon revealed that Swift went out of her way to make a blanket for her seven-month-old daughter.

Swift even went so far as to include the lyrics “Aunty Tay and Baby Ci” in the blanket.

“I haven’t told anyone this, but she knitted my daughter a blanket in between her sets,” Gordon told the outlet.

“It’s so freaking cute and so thoughtful. She said her aunt did it for her when she was a child, and she wanted to do the same for me. So between shows she made blankets and made sure my kids got really close.”

Swift and Gordon have become close this season, with the pop superstar often sharing a luxury box with her.

Swift held baby Ci in her arms and Gordon posted a photo of the adorable interaction to her Instagram Story.